Qatar Airways announced the resumption of its scheduled flights to Multan International Airport in Pakistan, starting from February 22, with three flights per week.

Qatar Airways indicated, in a statement today, that it will increase the number of its flights to Multan to four flights per week, starting from March 27, after it suspended its flights to this city during the month of March 2020 due to the Corona pandemic (Covid-19).

She noted that with the operation of the new flights, travelers from Pakistan will have the opportunity to visit more than 140 global destinations through Hamad International Airport, including destinations in the Middle East, Europe and North America.

In its statement, the national carrier of the State of Qatar affirmed its commitment to the city of Multan by providing various travel options for travelers from Pakistan to all over the world, noting that the number of its flights to its six destinations in Pakistan will increase to 66 flights per week.