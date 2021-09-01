Qatar Airways announced the arrival of the world’s first Gulfstream G700 aircraft to the State of Qatar.

The national carrier said on its Twitter account: Today, our G700 aircraft is being displayed in Doha; This leaves one year to the date of Qatar Airways’ delivery of this exceptional aircraft in 2022.

Qatar Airways added: “Our G700 aircraft is the latest addition to Qatar Airways’ modern fleet of long-range and ultra-long-range aircraft.”

Qatar Airways Group CEO Akbar Al Baker said: “As the global launch operator of Gulfstream aircraft, we are confirming our commitment to tackling climate change and other environmental impacts by adding the technologically advanced G700 to our fleet.”

Al Baker continued, “Today, we celebrate our strong relationship with Gulfstream Aerospace, and we look forward to consolidating this relationship as we continue to receive new aircraft from them in the near future.”

It offers a Gulfstream G700 aircraft; The most spacious, innovative and flexible cabin in the private jet sector. The aircraft has an extra-long cabin with a lounge or cabin for the cabin crew, and up to five seating areas, and a spacious master bedroom with en-suite bathroom, as well as 20 panoramic windows.