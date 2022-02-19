The state visit of His Excellency President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, President of the brotherly People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria, to the State of Qatar falls within the framework of the distinguished historical relations between the two countries and the joint and continuous keenness to support and advance them towards deeper and more comprehensive horizons, in a manner that serves the common interests, goals and aspirations of the two countries and their brotherly peoples.

His Highness the Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani will receive, tomorrow, “Sunday” at the Amiri Diwan, his brother, the Algerian president, to discuss bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries and ways to support and enhance them, in addition to the latest developments on the regional and international arenas of common interest.

The visit and the scheduled talks contribute to the development and strengthening of relations between Doha and Algeria in various fields, and provide more support and backing to Arab and international issues in which the two countries share one and identical visions.

The visit of His Excellency the Algerian President to the country acquires an exceptional dimension in terms of its timing, as it comes before the convening of the Arab Summit to be hosted by Algeria, and coincides with the sixth summit of the heads of member states of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum to be held in Doha this week, knowing that the two countries are among the largest producers and exporters of gas. The two countries are pivotal within the framework of the League of Arab States and in the regional environment, united by common visions, common positions and firm principles towards bilateral and national interests, Arab and international issues, and world peace and security.

Relations between the Republic of Algeria and the State of Qatar are distinguished at the political level, as they are based on mutual respect and continuous consultation and coordination on issues of common interest. Decades of cooperation and synergy between the leaderships of the two brotherly countries, in addition to the fact that the State of Qatar is one of the countries that supported the struggle of the Algerian people and its revolution since its beginnings, and stood by sister Algeria, and is still on its reign until today, which reflects the depth of the close relationship, deep brotherhood and mutual trust that unites the two countries .

The relations of the two brotherly countries have been strengthened, expanded and further strengthened through a series of exchanged visits between the leaderships of the two countries, and confirm the multiple visits made by His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the country, may God protect him, and His Highness the Father Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani to Algeria, as well as the visits The two countries are keen to strengthen these relations in all respects, work to further strengthen them, and raise them to broader horizons for the good, prosperity and development of the two countries to serve the aspirations and interests of the two brotherly peoples.

The historic visit of His Highness the Emir of the country, may God protect him, to Algeria in February 2020 contributed to the consolidation of cooperation between the two countries at all levels, especially at the economic and investment levels, which are witnessing steady and rapid growth at the governmental level or at the level of businessmen.

The Qatari-Algerian relations regulate many agreements, memoranda of understanding and protocols, which include cooperation in the fields of economy and trade, industry, energy, mining and investment, agriculture and tourism, health and sports, customs, maritime transport, agriculture and military cooperation, as well as the sectors of culture, media, sports, and urban planning, as well as Cooperation in the legal and judicial fields, economic control, combating commercial fraud, avoidance of double taxation, sea fishing, water resources and natural reserves. These agreements strengthened and consolidated the brotherly relations between the two countries, elevating them from the stage of bilateral cooperation to an ambitious strategic partnership that is confident in achieving its goals and the success of its projects.

Algeria is one of the investment destinations that receive the attention of Qatari businessmen. In recent years, a number of Qatari investment projects have been established in Algeria, the most prominent of which is the “Bellara Algerian Qatari Steel” project in the state of Jijel, northeast of Algiers, on an area of ​​about 216 hectares, and at a cost Approximately two billion dollars, and a production capacity of 5 million tons of steel, which is intended for the production of pure quality iron using the rare global direct reduction technique, which depends on gas, which made the factory enjoy a global reputation, and concludes agreements with international companies for export.

The project is one of the most important strategic partnership projects in the economic field between the two brotherly countries, as well as the pioneering project of the “Ooredoo” group in the telecommunications sector, which has achieved remarkable success in Algeria, and there are many important investments by Qatari businessmen in several fields such as agriculture, tourism, services, environment and other fields. Qatar is considered one of the largest investors in the Algerian market, as it is a promising market that is full of many opportunities that attract any investor.

The efforts of the two chambers of the two countries have contributed to opening new areas of cooperation between the private sector, thus establishing partnerships and alliances that serve the economy of both parties. The first meeting of the Qatari-Algerian Business Council last April was an important event that would positively reflect on the volume of trade and investment exchange between the two countries.

There are dozens of Qatari-Algerian joint companies operating in the Qatari market, and it is expected to increase their numbers during the coming period, especially with the availability of many investment opportunities in various economic sectors, especially small and medium industries, in light of the capabilities and capabilities of the two countries.

Algeria is considered the gateway to Africa, given its important geographical location between the European and African continents, and it has distinguished relations with the countries of the two groups. Pharmaceuticals, tourism, industry, services and agriculture.

The Algerian community in Qatar works in various sectors of economic, social and cultural activity, especially oil and gas, aviation, sports and media, and thus makes a contribution that is appreciated by the Qatari leadership, as it contributes to the development process in light of Qatar National Vision 2030 and preparations for the 2022 World Cup, that global event The great and wonderful that athletes and football fans around the world await.