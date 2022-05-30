Firm foundations of mutual respect, common interests and cooperation in various fields underpin the relations between the State of Qatar and the French Republic, to secure a better tomorrow for the present and future generations. The two friendly countries are bound by a number of agreements and memoranda of understanding that include the economic, political, cultural, scientific, academic and technical fields, as well as agreements military.

The meeting of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the State of Qatar, and His Excellency President Emmanuel Macron, President of the friendly French Republic, which was held today in Paris, comes in order to enhance the existing friendship and joint cooperation between the two countries and ways to support and develop them in various fields. The French president highlighted the regional and international developments of interest to the two countries, and his views on them.

His Highness the Emir’s talks with His Excellency the French President inaugurate a new phase of relations of cooperation and coordination between the two countries, as it is the first that His Highness the Emir has conducted to the French capital after His Excellency President Emmanuel Macron won a second presidential term. More than one level, and fluctuations in the energy, raw materials and food markets, which require communication and consultation at the highest levels between the two friendly countries in order to strengthen and develop relations and advance them towards broader horizons, for the good and interest of the two friendly countries and peoples.

Relations between the two countries date back to 1971. Last year, the two sides celebrated the fiftieth anniversary of the establishment of relations, when the first embassy of the State of Qatar was opened in Paris in 1971, and recent years have witnessed a strong boost to relations between the two countries, especially since the visit of His Holiness. His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the country, to France in September 2017, in addition to the continuous growth of relations since the early nineties in various fields.

Relations between the two countries have been strengthened, expanded, and their roots deepened in recent years as a result of the successive meetings of the leaderships of the two countries and the mutual visits of senior officials and political, economic, trade and investment delegations between Doha and Paris, which in their entirety reflected the common visions and interests and the convergence of views between the two countries on regional and international issues, as well as their strength Strategic cooperation in the fields of economy, investment, defense and combating terrorism.

In the context of the continuous consultations between the leaderships of the two countries, His Excellency President Emmanuel Macron visited Doha last December, during which he was received by His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the State of Qatar, and discussed with him the relations of friendship and cooperation between the two countries and ways to strengthen and develop them in various fields. Especially the economic, investment, defense, security, educational and development fields, in a way that achieves the mutual interests of the two friendly countries.

During the talks, opinions and views were exchanged on a number of issues of common interest at the regional and international levels, especially the latest developments in the region.

During the visit, the two sides signed a memorandum of understanding in the field of economy and finance and a letter of intent on cultural cooperation, and a joint statement was issued regarding the two countries’ most beautiful stances towards bilateral cooperation in various sectors and current international issues of common interest. The statement reiterated the French President’s thanks to His Highness the Emir for the great assistance provided by the State of Qatar in evacuating French nationals and their families from Afghanistan, and in protecting Afghans at risk. He also praised the close cooperation between the two countries to deliver 40 tons of urgent aid to the Afghan capital, Kabul, on a flight. diagonal.

H H the Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and His Excellency President Emmanuel Macron, President of the friendly French Republic are keen to continue strengthening the two countries’ cooperation in the economic field, especially in light of the establishment of many Qatari and French companies for long-term partnerships in key sectors, as well as an agreement The two sides should strengthen institutional cooperation in the agricultural sector and find new ways to finance projects, such as public-private partnerships.

The leaderships of the two countries expressed their desire to expand this cooperation to include new areas such as innovation and the transition to the use of renewable and clean energy, especially within the framework of the economic diversification goals stipulated in the Qatar National Vision 2030, and in cooperation with the Economic Program (France 2030), which depends on technology and sponsorship. health and climate by moving towards eco-friendly electric cars and other sectors with innovative technology.

The two countries identified sports as a major area of ​​cooperation, as they agreed to explore new partnerships in this field, especially since the two countries will host two major sporting events, the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 hosted by the State of Qatar, and the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

And in embodiment of the political will of the leaderships of the two countries to upgrade and develop these relations to a level that serves the interests of the two friendly peoples, the first round of the strategic dialogue between the two countries was held in Doha last March. It included a number of political and economic issues and developments in the international arena, in addition to issues of common interest, including Chadian reconciliation and developments. The political situation in Lebanon, Afghanistan, the Palestinian issue, developments in Libya and the Iranian nuclear file, in addition to stressing the need for a diplomatic solution to the crisis in Ukraine and respect for international law and international humanitarian law during this crisis.

France is one of the most important strategic partners of the State of Qatar, as the number of French companies operating in the country has reached 418 companies, including 120 companies with 100 percent French ownership, 290 companies with joint capital, eight companies licensed by the Qatar Financial Center, and three representative offices of the French Republic.

According to the data of the Planning and Statistics Authority, intra-regional trade between Qatar and France amounted to more than 6.3 billion riyals in 2021, of which 2.85 billion riyals were imports focused on aircraft requirements, textiles, clothing and agricultural products, while Qatar’s exports amounted to nearly 3.5 billion riyals, most of them In the field of gas and energy products.

French companies continue to participate in the renaissance witnessed by the State of Qatar and in achieving the Qatar National Vision 2030, as their work is concentrated in projects related to the infrastructure of the facilities and stadiums of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, and there are also long-term projects between Qatar Energy and France’s Total, as well as other projects. Many such as desalination.

France is one of the preferred destinations for Qatari investors abroad, and the value of these investments is estimated at about 30 billion dollars, including private investments amounting to 10 billion dollars, and they cover the sectors of energy, real estate, media, hotels, financial services, transportation, communications and sports.

France is one of the founding members of the European Union, the largest area among the countries of the Union, and is considered the second economic power in Europe and the fifth economic power in the world, and the second largest market in the European continent with a population estimated at about sixty-seven million people, as it is the first tourist destination in the world With the registration of nearly ninety million tourists annually before the Corona pandemic.