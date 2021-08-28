The speech delivered by HH the Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani at the opening session of the Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership, which was held today in Iraq, emphasized the strength of relations between the two countries and the common desire to develop and strengthen them.

His Highness said: We in the State of Qatar believe that Iraq is qualified to play an active role in establishing security and peace in the region, and from this standpoint, we are keen to support it to restore its role and the position it deserves at the regional and international levels, and we also believe that Iraq’s security and stability is part of the security and stability of the rest. countries of the region. We affirm that we will continue to support the brotherly Iraqi people in achieving their aspirations for peace, security and development.

His Highness the Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani met with Iraqi President Dr. Barham Salih, at Baghdad Palace, on the occasion of His Highness’ visit to participate in the Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries and ways to enhance and develop them in various fields, as well as the most prominent regional and international developments of common interest.

The Qatari-Iraqi relations are witnessing a new start, as the beginning and the first step on this path was on May 22, 2017, when His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the country, sent a written message to Haider Al-Abadi, the Iraqi Prime Minister at the time, inviting him to visit Qatar.

The visit of His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani to Iraq in November 2018 marked the beginning of another new shift in the development of relations between the two countries, as it was the first visit of a Qatari official to Iraq after the formation of his new government. During the activation of the memorandum of understanding signed between them, the Iraqi-Qatari Committee held its meetings on a regular basis, and contributed to the process of rebuilding Iraq.

In April 2018, the opening of a shipping line between Qatar and Iraq was announced, during a visit by His Excellency Mr. Jassim bin Saif Al-Sulaiti, Minister of Transport and Communications to Iraq, where the new shipping line will contribute to transporting goods from Jordan, Kuwait, Turkey and Iran through Iraqi territory to Qatar, which will constitute a shift New steps to support relations between the two countries.

In February 2018, His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, announced that the State of Qatar would provide a $1 billion package of loans and investments in infrastructure and reconstruction projects in brotherly Iraq, based on its firm commitment to helping the brotherly Iraqi people.

His Excellency affirmed before the Kuwait International Conference for the Reconstruction of Iraq the State of Qatar’s keenness to support Iraq and all efforts aimed at ensuring its unity and sovereignty, enhancing its security and stability, and building a democratic Iraq through the concerted efforts of all political parties and all components of Iraqi society.

In December 2018, the work of the sixth session of the Qatari-Iraqi Joint Committee for Economic, Commercial and Technical Cooperation was held in Doha.

In a previous statement last December, the Iraqi ambassador in Doha, Omar Al-Barzanji, stressed that the Iraqi-Qatari relations are well-established, close and deep fraternal relations throughout history, stemming from the customs and traditions that unite the two brotherly peoples, and they are moving towards broader horizons and cooperation based on the common interest that brings benefit and goodness to all. the two brotherly countries.