Qatar Charity announced the allocation of US $ 5 million as part of the #Relief Palestine campaign to support the urgent humanitarian needs of our people in Palestine.

Qatar Charity said on its website that a new human tragedy increases the suffering of our people in Palestine. Hundreds of wounded are in urgent need of treatment and medicine, and dozens of families are left without shelter, food or medicine after their homes were destroyed.

Qatar Charity called on the public to donate to the relief campaign and contribute to alleviating the suffering of our Palestinian people, by providing urgent health services to those affected, distributing personal hygiene bags and preventing the Corona epidemic, rehabilitating and equipping health centers and hospitals to accommodate the largest number of sick and injured, and providing the necessary foodstuffs to the affected families. .

The Qatar Charity campaign comes in conjunction with the festival of solidarity with Gaza, Jerusalem and Palestine organized by the International Union of Muslim Scholars this evening under the slogan “Palestine rises up” in the area of ​​the Imam Muhammad bin Abdul Wahhab Mosque.

The festival witnessed the participation of tens of thousands of citizens and residents and personalities from Qatar and Palestine, led by Mr. Ismail Haniyeh, head of the political bureau of “Hamas” movement, and Sheikh Dr. Ali Mohieddin Al-Qaradaghi, Secretary-General of the International Union of Muslim Scholars.

In an epic scene of massive solidarity that embodies the State of Qatar’s support for the leadership, government and people of the Palestinian brothers and those stationed in Al-Aqsa, the flags of Qatar, Palestine and the Arab countries coalesced and chants were united to support, support and support the heroes of the brotherly Palestinian people in facing the aggression of the Israeli occupation.

Al-Sharq website monitored the flocking of the public from all regions of Qatar to gather in the external arena of the Imam Muhammad bin Abdul Wahhab Mosque, where the main platform led chants praising Qatar’s prominent and vital role in supporting the Palestinian cause over the past decades, as well as the gift of its people and their dread to support their Palestinian brothers on various occasions.

Since Monday, Israel has launched an aggression with aircraft and artillery against the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, resulting in 145 martyrs, including 41 children and 23 women, and 1,100 injuries of varying degrees, according to the latest statistics of the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

Fifteen Palestinians were also killed in clashes with the Israeli army and settlers in the occupied West Bank, in addition to hundreds of wounded.

The situation in all the Palestinian territories has exploded, as a result of “brutal” attacks committed by the police and Israeli settlers, since April 13, in Jerusalem, especially the Bab al-Amud area, the Al-Aqsa Mosque and its surroundings, and the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood Israel wants to evacuate 12 of their owners, according to Anadolu Agency.