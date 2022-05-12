The State of Qatar condemned in the strongest terms the assassination of the Israeli occupation forces, Al-Jazeera correspondent Shireen Abu Aqleh, near Jenin camp, and the injury of journalist Ali Al-Samoudi, Al-Jazeera’s producer, as a heinous crime and a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law and a blatant infringement on freedom of media and expression and the right of peoples to obtain information .

In a statement today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on the international community to take urgent action to prevent the occupation authorities from committing further violations of freedom of expression and information, and to take all measures to stop violence against Palestinians and media workers, and the need to protect them.

The ministry recalled that international humanitarian law considers journalists, media professionals and individuals who carry out dangerous professional missions in areas of armed conflict in general to be civilians, and they should be respected and protected. It also stressed the need to hold the occupation accountable for this horrific crime and bring those responsible to international justice.

The ministry affirmed that the escalation and measures taken by the Israeli occupation authorities constitute a serious threat to international efforts aimed at implementing the two-state solution, and impede the resumption of the peace process on the basis of international resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative. It also reiterated Qatar’s firm position on the justice of the Palestinian cause and the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people. brotherhood, and the establishment of its independent state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The ministry expressed the condolences of the State of Qatar to the family of the media, Sherine Abu Aqleh, and wished journalist Ali Al Samoudi a speedy recovery.