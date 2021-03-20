Ambassador Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al Thani, Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations, affirmed that the State of Qatar will continue to work diligently to discuss possible ways in cooperation with international partners to contribute constructively to ending the Syrian crisis.

This came in a speech delivered by His Excellency the Ambassador at a hypothetical side event organized in New York by the National Coalition of Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition Forces on the occasion of the “tenth anniversary of the Syrian revolution”, in conjunction with the permanent delegation of the State of Qatar to the United Nations, and the permanent missions of the United States, Britain, France, Germany, Turkey and Estonia.

Her Excellency indicated that the tenth anniversary of the Syrian revolution reminds the world of the decade-long violence, the unspeakable atrocities committed by the Syrian regime, and the consequences of the horrific human losses.

She reviewed the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Syria, where there is a generation of children who knew nothing but the conflict, and those who survived the scourge of war face constant violations, and the country is now ranked lowest in the poverty index.

In view of the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Syria, Her Excellency pointed out that the State of Qatar is among the pioneers in providing humanitarian aid to the brotherly Syrian people. She also renewed Qatar’s commitment to the legal and moral responsibility to hold accountable those involved in war crimes and crimes against humanity, and said, “Ensuring accountability and addressing impunity is a moral obligation and a condition for reconciliation, lasting peace and preventing the recurrence of crimes.”

Ambassador Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al Thani, Qatar’s permanent representative to the United Nations, indicated that the atrocities in Syria are the most documented of any conflict, including the worst use of chemical weapons. In this context, Her Excellency praised the role played by the State of Qatar with the emirate of Liechtenstein in passing the United Nations General Assembly resolution to establish an impartial and independent international mechanism to assist in the investigation and prosecution of persons responsible for the most serious crimes according to the classification of international law committed in Syria.

Her Excellency stated that it has become more clear that the crisis cannot be solved through violence, but only through a political process led by the United Nations, which would achieve the legitimate rights of the Syrian people and preserve the unity and independence of Syria.

She also called for the need to support the Constitutional Committee to fulfill its mandate, and said that “confidence-building measures are needed, including the protection of human rights, and to urgently address the issue of detainees.”

She referred to the recent joint ministerial statement of the State of Qatar, the Turkish Republic and the Russian Federation issued on March 11 in Doha, which emphasized confidence-building measures, among other elements, to solve the Syrian crisis.

In conclusion, Ambassador Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al Thani affirmed that the State of Qatar will continue to work diligently to discuss possible ways, in cooperation with international partners, to contribute constructively to ending the Syrian crisis.

Participants in the event emphasized that the only way forward to end the biggest humanitarian disaster in the modern era is through a real political solution in line with UN Security Council Resolution 2254. They stressed that this solution can only be reached through a concerted international effort that reflects the demands of the Syrian people. With freedom and democracy.

The devastation and human suffering left by a decade-long conflict was also reviewed, as there are more than 6 million Syrians suffering from food insecurity before the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, and 90 percent of Syrians live below the poverty line. After 10 years of devastating conflict, Syria, which was once a fertile country on the brink of famine, has nearly 12 million forcibly displaced Syrians.

The organizers of the event expressed their hope that it would be an appropriate opportunity to push towards a specific political process that would ensure freedom and democracy for the Syrian people, while emphasizing the vital and necessary role for the continuation of the United Nations’ work to deliver humanitarian aid across borders to meet urgent needs on the ground.