Lebanon is facing an unprecedented economic crisis, as its population suffers from drug interruptions, fuel shortages, and the depreciation of the lira to its lowest levels, a situation that comes in light of a deep political crisis. The World Bank warned at the beginning of the month that the impact of the worsening economic crisis in Lebanon may soon become catastrophic, noting that there is no end in sight to this economic crisis, which is one of the worst financial collapses in the world in nearly 200 years. The World Bank expects that many of its residents will enter the poverty line at the end of 2021.

Within the framework of its continuous support for Lebanon and its standing by the brotherly Lebanese people, the State of Qatar seeks to resolve the Lebanese political crisis and calls for the national interest to prevail and to expedite the formation of the government.

* catastrophic explosion

After the Beirut port explosion last year, which caused great destruction, killing about 200 people, injuring more than 6,000 and missing dozens, Qatar came to the aid of the Lebanese people, as the first plane of the Amiri Air Force left within an air bridge heading to Beirut, carrying aid. and medical supplies needed to treat the injured. Three other planes followed suit, including two fully-equipped field hospitals, each with a capacity of 500 beds, equipped with respirators and the necessary medical equipment and supplies. Qatar was the first Arab country to support Lebanon and its people, following the catastrophic explosion that deepened the pain of a country suffering from a severe economic and political crisis. His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the country, also presented a grant of 50 million dollars, which was announced during the donors conference dedicated to Lebanon on August 9, 2020.

For its part, the Qatar Charity and Red Crescent teams quickly distributed relief and food items to civilians, and provided medical devices, equipment and medicines to hospitals, in addition to collecting donations as part of the “Lebanon in Our Hearts” campaign, to alleviate the tragedy of the Lebanese brothers. Last April, the General Authority of Customs, through the Qatar Fund for Development, provided a shipment of aid to the Lebanese customs, in order to complement the humanitarian response implemented by the State of Qatar in Lebanon since the disaster of the Beirut Port explosion.

* Reciprocal visits

His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, has visited Beirut, since August 24, 2020, days after the Beirut port explosion, where he conveyed the condolences of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the country and the Qatari people. to the families of the victims. He expressed the solidarity of the State of Qatar, the government and the people, with Lebanon and its people. During that visit, he announced that Qatar has a vision of economic rescue for Lebanon, but there is a need for stability, calling on the political parties to put the interest of the Lebanese people above all considerations.

Last February, the Minister of Foreign Affairs made a second visit to Beirut, where he met with President Michel Aoun and a number of Lebanese officials, calling on all parties to give priority to the national interest and to expedite the formation of the government. The Minister of Foreign Affairs carried a message from His Highness to President Michel Aoun, including support for the formation of the government and bridging the rift between all political parties, in preparation for opening the door to economic aid to solve the current crisis and contribute to the reconstruction of Lebanon. For his part, Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri visited Doha to meet His Highness, days after the Foreign Minister’s visit to Lebanon. Hariri briefed His Highness on the latest developments in the situation and efforts related to the formation of the government.

* Supporting national unity

The State of Qatar seeks to resolve the political crisis between the Lebanese parties, affirming its support for any efforts towards national unity. Last April, H H the Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, while receiving the Lebanese caretaker prime minister, Hassan Diab, in Doha, called on all Lebanese parties to give priority to the national interest and to expedite the formation of a new government in order to establish stability in Lebanon. . Diab had stated that his country had reached a state of complete collapse, while complications still prevented the formation of a new government. He praised the State of Qatar’s continuous support for Lebanon without making noise and extending a helping hand to the Lebanese in different ways, without discrimination among them, nor investing in their suffering nor using political calculations. He valued Qatar’s position in the reconstruction of cities, villages and homes after the brutal and destructive Israeli aggression against Lebanon in 2006, as well as Qatar’s generous sponsorship of the Lebanese understanding in the Doha Agreement, which ended a national crisis in 2008.