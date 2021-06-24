The Qatar Economic Forum, in cooperation with Bloomberg, concluded this evening, with the participation of more than 100 speakers from all over the world, including heads of state and CEOs, as well as inspirational figures and decision makers, in addition to the attendance of more than 2,000 people from around the world.

This international event, which is the first of its kind in the region in view of the volume of global participation, sought to discuss the visions and trends that support the growth of the global economy during the post-Corona pandemic, and to rethink the prospects for the global economy through the lens of the Middle East and North Africa region.

Among the most prominent leaders who spoke at the forum, which was held via video communication technology, were His Excellency President Cyril Ramaphosa, President of the Republic of South Africa, His Excellency President Paul Kagame, President of the Republic of Rwanda, His Excellency President Armen Sarkissian, President of the Republic of Armenia, His Excellency President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Republic of Turkey, His Excellency the President Felix Tshisekedi, President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, His Excellency Sheikh Hasina Wajid, Prime Minister of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, His Excellency Boris Johnson, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Great Britain and Northern Ireland, His Excellency Patrick Achey, Prime Minister of Côte d’Ivoire, His Excellency Macky Sall, President of the Republic of Senegal.

The forum included six main themes: “Advanced Technology,” which highlighted the permanent changes in the relationship between humans and technology, “A sustainable world,” which explored the intersection of capitalism with the climate, and “Markets and Investment,” which focused on the ability of investors, in their relentless pursuit. To opportunities for growth, on shaping a more resilient global economy, “Energy Flows and Trade” which brought together global energy brokers to share their vision for the future, “The Changing Consumer” which discussed the future of trade, and “A more inclusive world” which offered insights on the recovery of societies Post pandemic.

The forum was an occasion to review the various economic policies that were adopted to establish the economic plans of the State of Qatar and maintain the stability and balance of economic growth, in addition to highlighting the business environment provided by the state and the available investment opportunities and reviewing the developments that have been made in the implementation of major development projects, especially projects related to hosting The 2022 FIFA World Cup and the unremitting efforts to consolidate commitment to the global multilateral trading system, enhance economic openness and strengthen cooperation with various trading partners around the world.

The forum also represented a platform to shed light on the efforts of the State of Qatar to consolidate its position as an influential economic player in the region and as a leading investment destination and attracting value-added projects, especially in sectors that serve its National Vision 2030 and the National Development Strategy 2018-2022, with the aim of establishing a diversified and competitive knowledge-based economy. .