The Qatar eVisa is an electronic visa that allows foreign nationals to visit the Persian Gulf state. It was first implemented by the Qatari government on 23 June 2017.

The eVisa for Qatar was introduced to expedite the process of applying for authorization to enter the country. Eligible travelers may apply for this type of Qatar visa online.

Qatar eVisas allow holders to enter the State of Qatar for a maximum of 30 days for purposes of tourism.

Nationals of various countries are able to apply online for a Qatar Visa.

The Qatar eVisa application form can be completed from the foreign national’s home or office via the internet, eliminating the need to queue for a visa on arrival or visit an embassy to apply for a visa.

The online Qatar visa application is a simple process, which involves submitting the foreign national’s basic personal information and passport details.

International travelers from countries who are not eligible for the eVisa should visit a Qatar embassy to inquire about a consular visa.

n order to apply for the Qatar eVisa, foreign nationals must meet the necessary requirements.

Firstly, the applicant must be from a country that is eligible for the eVisa for Qatar.

All international travelers submitting an online application must provide the following:

Valid passport from an eligible country

Flight booking reservations from an airline

Current email address

Credit or debit card to pay the online fee

After the application is processed, the approved Qatar eVisa is delivered to the email account provided. It is advisable to print a copy and bring it to Qatar.

It is important to travel with the same passport as the one used in the online application since the Qatar eVisa is electronically linked to one specific travel document.

If the traveler’s passport is lost, stolen, damaged, or otherwise rendered invalid and has to be replaced, they must reapply for the Qatar eVisa with their new passport.