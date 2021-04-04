The State of Qatar has expressed its full solidarity and stand with the sisterly Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and its full support for the decisions and measures issued by His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein, King of the sisterly Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, to preserve security and stability and enhance the process of progress and prosperity in the country.

In a statement today, the State of Qatar affirmed that the security and stability of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan is an integral part of its security and stability, and stressed that the developed strategic relations between the two brotherly countries will remain an honest and strong guard against any attempts to undermine security and stability in the two countries and the region.