Qatar Airways Cargo confirmed its full commitment to providing logistical support related to the global plan to distribute the Corona vaccine.

Qatar Airways Cargo said – according to the Qatar Airways Twitter account – that it has transported more than 10 million Covid-19 vaccines on its flights so far.

The International Air Transport Association is working with international airlines according to a plan to establish a global air bridge to transport vaccines.

“The safe delivery of Covid-19 vaccines will be the task of the century for the international air cargo industry,” said Federation CEO Alexandre de Juniac.