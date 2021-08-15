Qatar affirms its unequivocal belief in the role of youth in the development of society, so it sought to empower it at all levels. The youth sector has witnessed an increasing interest during the recent period, which was translated by the youth’s will through its active participation in making a qualitative shift in the structural management of clubs and centers, after integrating into electoral practice. Which achieved a new achievement in addition to the achievements of the State of Qatar, after achieving second place in the Arab world and 32nd globally in the ranking of the Global Youth Development Index 2020 issued by the Commonwealth of Nations, which included the state of youth development in 181 countries around the world.

This progress in the classification came as a natural result of the social youth movement being achieved on the ground, expressed by strategic steps, including the election of the Youth Advisory Committee for the Minister of Culture and Sports, which represents the voice of youth in the proposal and initiative, whose members were chosen through elections in which more than Two thousand boys and girls.

Qatar has been ranked among the countries with a very high level of youth development, the highest rating in the index, which includes 34 countries.

At the Arab level, Qatar ranked second after Kuwait, which ranked twenty-seventh in the world. According to the previous report issued in 2016, the State of Qatar had achieved the rank of 75 globally and fourth in the Arab world after Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.

With this achievement, the State of Qatar has jumped 43 positions at the global level, as well as two positions at the Arab level.

As for the sub-indicators, Qatar ranked 11th in health and well-being, 19th in peace and security, 14th in employment and job opportunities, and 30th in equality and sports.

On this occasion, His Excellency Salah bin Ghanem Al-Ali, Minister of Culture and Sports, congratulated the youth for this achievement, which counts for them and the State of Qatar, expressing his pride and pride in these youth energies that societies are making progress, saying: 2nd in the Arab world and 32nd globally on the Global Youth Development Index 2020, issued by the Commonwealth of Nations, which included the state of youth development in 181 countries around the world.

He added: This achievement is the fruit of your belief in your mission in your community and your active participation in youth centers and sports clubs in various locations, and reflects your sincere aspiration to achieve the best for Qatari youth.

Nations are built with the hands and minds of their youth, and you have proven that you are capable of achieving this, and we hope that your generosity will continue to achieve something higher than this achievement, and we are confident in your determination to serve your beloved country, Qatar, and differentiate the Qatari youth experience in the world.