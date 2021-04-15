The State of Qatar ranked ninth in the world in the percentage of people who received vaccination.

Today, Wednesday, the Council of Ministers listened to the explanation provided by His Excellency the Minister of Public Health on the latest developments and developments to limit the spread of the Coronavirus (Covid-19).

According to the Qatar News Agency, the Council expressed its satisfaction with the progress of the vaccination process against Coronavirus (Covid-19) in the State of Qatar, as (1,168,087) doses of the vaccine have been skipped since the start of the national vaccination program, and the percentage of people who received the first dose of vaccination has reached ( 27% of the total population and the proportion of people who received the two doses (15%) of the total population.

Thus, the State of Qatar ranked ninth in the world in the proportion of people who received vaccination.

The Council praised this achievement and the plans and programs put in place to vaccinate all residents in the country.