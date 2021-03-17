Qatar Map and Satellite Image

Qatar Neighboring Countries:

Iran, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates

Regional Maps:

Asia, Middle East, World

Where is Qatar?

Qatar Satellite Image

Qatar Information:

Qatar is located in the Middle East. Qatar is bordered by the Persian Guld and Saudi Arabia to the south.

Qatar Cities:

Ad Dawhah (Doha), Al Khawr, Al Khuwayr, Al Wakrah, Ar Ruways, Dukhan, Jumayliyah, Limm Sa’id, Umm Bab and Umm Sa’id.

Qatar Locations:

Gulf of Bahrain and Persian Gulf (Arabian Gulf).

Qatar Natural Resources:

Qatar has fossil fuel deposits of petroleum, and natural gas. Fish is also a natural resource for this country.

Qatar Natural Hazards:

For the country of Qatar some common natural hazards include dust storms, sandstorms, and haze.

Qatar Environmental Issues:

An environmental issue for Qatar is its limited natural fresh water resources. The country is experiencing an increased dependence on large-scale desalination facilities.

