Qatar National Vision 2030

Qatar’s National Vision aims that – by 2030 – Qatar becomes an advanced society capable of sustaining its development and providing a high standard of living for its people. Qatar’s National Vision defines the long-term goals for the country and provides a framework in which national strategies and implementation plans can be developed.
The National Vision addresses five major challenges facing Qatar:
- Modernisation and preservation of traditions
- The needs of the current generation and of future generations
- Managed growth and uncontrolled expansion
- The size and quality of the expatriate labour force and the selected path of development
- Economic growth, social development, and environmental management
The National Vision foresees development through four interconnected pillars: