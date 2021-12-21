Qatar National Vision 2030

Qatar’s National Vision aims that – by 2030 – Qatar becomes an advanced society capable of sustaining its development and providing a high standard of living for its people. Qatar’s National Vision defines the long-term goals for the country and provides a framework in which national strategies and implementation plans can be developed.

The National Vision addresses five major challenges facing Qatar:

Modernisation and preservation of traditions

The needs of the current generation and of future generations

Managed growth and uncontrolled expansion

The size and quality of the expatriate labour force and the selected path of development

Economic growth, social development, and environmental management

The National Vision foresees development through four interconnected pillars: