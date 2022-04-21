Qatar Offers Scholarships at Qatar Aeronautical Academy for Developing Countries Members of ICAO

Doha, April 20 (QNA) – The State of Qatar, represented by Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA), signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) to provide scholarships to students in developing countries members of the organization.

Under the MoU, which was signed via video conferencing, two-year diploma programs will be offered to students from these countries who wish to study at Qatar Aeronautical Academy, in the various disciplines offered by the academy.

The agreement aims at upgrading the capabilities of developing countries to implement ICAO standards and recommended practices in the best way at the global level, and with the aim of enhancing the safety and development of civil aviation.

The memorandum was signed by Mohammed Faleh Al Hajri, who is in charge of running the work of Qatar Civil Aviation Authority, and HE ICAO Secretary-General Juan Carlos Salazar.

The MoU comes within the framework of the continuous and fruitful cooperation between the State of Qatar and all international organizations, in line with its role as an active partner in the international community, and in embodiment of its strategic partnership with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) through joint work and participation in all events and initiatives it launched to promote the safe development of the civil aviation sector around the world. (QNA)