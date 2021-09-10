The Canadian government thanked Qatar for its efforts to secure the safe departure of 43 Canadians from Afghanistan on a special flight organized by Qatar.

Yesterday, Canadian Foreign Minister Marc Garneau issued a statement confirming the success of the evacuation of 43 Canadians who were on a special flight organized by Qatar from Kabul Airport in Afghanistan to Doha, provided that coordination will be made to return them to Canada in the coming days, according to a statement published on the official website of the Canadian government. .

The Canadian Foreign Minister said that Canada is working closely with Qatar to ensure the safe passage of Canadian citizens who are still in Afghanistan and who are seeking to leave, thanking Qatar for its continued support.

“We are working tirelessly, including through close cooperation with our international partners, to bring back remaining Canadians, permanent residents and their families, and vulnerable Afghans who supported Canada in Afghanistan,” he added.

The Canadian Prime Minister confirmed today that Canada has worked with Qatar over the past weeks, and more Canadians have been evacuated from Afghanistan, according to Al Jazeera.

Last Tuesday, HE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs Dr. Khalid bin Mohamed al-Attiyah received a phone call from HE Minister of National Defense Harjit Sajjan, in which he thanked Qatar’s efforts in the evacuation operations from Afghanistan.