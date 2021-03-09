The State of Qatar participated in the work of the 34th Arab Conference of Heads of Drug Enforcement Agencies, which was held today through visual communication technology.

The meeting, in which the State of Qatar was represented by Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Abdullah Muhammad Al-Khater, Director of the Department of Studies and International Affairs at the General Department for Drug Control at the Ministry of Interior, reviewed the member states ’plans and experiences in the field of combating narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, and in the field of preparing awareness programs.

The meeting also discussed international developments in the field of drugs such as production centers, consumption patterns, smuggling methods, methods of combating and responding, the extent of their impact on the Arab region, and the results of Arab and international meetings in the field of drug control (2019-2020).