The Qatar Red Crescent announced today that it has sent a shipment of humanitarian aid to Beirut, as a continuation of the humanitarian response carried out by the Crescent in Lebanon since the disaster of the Beirut Port explosion last August.

The Qatar Red Crescent said, in a statement, that the shipment includes 50 tons of food, which will be distributed in the form of integrated food baskets to 1,050 affected families, totaling 5,250 people.

The shipment also includes 100 medical beds to support hospitals affected by the explosion, so that they can return to normal activity and provide health care services to patients and visitors, especially in light of the outbreak of the Coronavirus “Covid-19”.

The statement added that, in cooperation with the Lebanese Red Cross, customs clearance procedures for the shipment were completed and transported to the warehouses of the Qatar Red Crescent, in preparation for distribution to the affected people and hospitals.

It is noteworthy that the Qatar Red Crescent previously sent two consignments of humanitarian aid that included food and medical consumables, in addition to sending a team of volunteers and relief workers of the Crescent to participate in the humanitarian intervention and support the representative mission in the relief tasks and the distribution of aid to the affected people, while the mission’s field staff contributed to the work. Restoration of affected homes.

The Qatar Red Crescent and Qatar Charity launched a joint campaign called “Lebanon in Our Hearts”, under the supervision of the Charitable Works Regulatory Authority, which succeeded in collecting more than 94 million Qatari riyals from donations from the Qatari community who donated to the help of the Lebanese brothers, embodying the position of the State of Qatar and its honorable stances. By providing relief and aid to all friendly and fraternal peoples.