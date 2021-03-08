The State of Qatar has expressed its strong condemnation and condemnation of the attempt to target Ras Tanura port and Aramco facilities in Dhahran, in the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

In a statement today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs considered targeting vital installations and facilities an act of sabotage that violates all international norms and laws and that would affect the security and stability of energy supplies in the world.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs renewed Qatar’s firm position on rejecting violence, criminal and sabotage acts, whatever the motives and reasons