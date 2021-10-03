Qatar Tourism, in cooperation with Mowasalat (Karwa), today launched their first competition, “Iconic Limousine Design”, to present artistic designs that can be used to decorate a modern fleet of iconic and luxurious limousines.

The two authorities invited all citizens and residents of Qatar over the age of 18 who hold a valid Qatari ID card to participate in it.

The competition aims to encourage Qatari artistic talents residing in the State of Qatar to express the Qatari identity and culture, by submitting designs that focus on three main axes: Qatar’s culture and heritage, Qatar’s growing future, and support for Qatar’s vision of sustainability and environmentally friendly projects.

A committee from Qatar Tourism will be responsible for creating a shortlist of designs, which will then be available for public voting by the public, in addition to undergoing an evaluation process by a jury of prominent Qatari personalities, where the jury will select the winning design that will be used to decorate cars The luxury electric limousine, the winner with the highest number of audience votes, will receive the People’s Choice Award.

The “iconic limousine” initiative, launched by Qatar Tourism and Karwa Mowasalat Company as part of the Service Excellence Program initiatives, will provide modern and luxurious electric limousines to visitors to Qatar.

On this occasion, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, CEO of Qatar Airways Group, President of the Qatar Tourism Authority, expressed his happiness at launching the iconic limousine design competition as part of community initiatives to encourage citizens and residents of Qatar to participate in the efforts to develop the products and tourism experiences that the country offers to its visitors.

Al Baker added that the iconic limousine initiative will present Qatar as a destination to the world, as well as its contribution to providing distinguished services for visitors that reflect and express Qatari culture and identity in an original and innovative way.

For his part, Mr. Fahad Saad Al-Qahtani, CEO of Mowasalat (Karwa), expressed his gratitude for the cooperation with Qatar Tourism in the iconic limousine project to benefit from the creative wealth in Qatar, and to highlight the sustainable future of environmentally friendly transportation, noting that the company adopts the trend towards Merging luxury with sustainability, the iconic limousine initiative is an important step towards switching to electric vehicles without compromising the highest levels of comfort.

This competition comes as part of Qatar Tourism’s efforts to celebrate the country’s cultural identity and heritage, and highlight its features within the tourism experiences that Qatar offers to its visitors, and is organized under the umbrella of its Service Excellence Program, which aims to cooperate with relevant partners in various sectors to improve the quality of the experience Visitors in all its stages, in addition to being part of Qatar Tourism’s strategy aimed at revitalizing the sector and welcoming visitors again.