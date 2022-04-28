The State of Qatar has welcomed the European Commission’s announcement that its name will be included in the list of countries whose nationals will be exempted from the Schengen visa, and the start of a series of final formal negotiations between it and the European Union aimed at exempting its citizens from the Schengen visa.

In a statement today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that facilitating the procedures of citizens abroad comes at the forefront of the ministry’s priorities, which seeks to facilitate the travel of Qataris to all parts of the world, and considered the European declaration as evidence of the development of relations between the two parties in all fields.

The ministry pointed out that the entry into force of the declaration requires time to complete some necessary procedures.