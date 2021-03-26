The State of Qatar welcomed the resumption of the United States of America providing support to the Palestinian brothers by announcing the allocation of $ 15 million in humanitarian aid to the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

The State Department affirmed that the US move would alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people and support the Palestinian efforts aimed at confronting the Covid-19 virus in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

The ministry expressed, in a statement on its website, this evening, Thursday, that the State of Qatar is looking forward to a greater contribution from the international community in providing the necessary support for the Palestinians, in a way that contributes to the complete elimination of the epidemic in the Palestinian territories.