Visa conditions

Valid passport for at least 06 months

Confirmed return ticket

Polio vaccination certificate

Confirmed hotel reservation in one of the country’s hotels during the visit period.

Fully vaccinated with vaccines approved by the Ministry of Public Health and completing a period of 14 days after the last dose.

Must have a certificate confirming negative PCR test completed during 48 hours from the time of arrival.

The visitors have been asked to register themselves on the Ehteraz platform (WWW.EHTERAZ.GOV.QA) to obtain the approval of Qatar’s Ministry of Public Health before travelling.

Important Methods To Get Qatar Work Visa 2021-2022

The economy of Qatar is booming as a wonderful location for multinationals to expand. The majority of the companies are already assigning a staff to work in Qatar. you are responsible for getting the essential work visas & permits for Indian workers, one will have to understand the timeline and basic requirements. Make sure that you are checking Qatar Work Visa 2021 -2022 requirements.

Qatar Work Visa Requirements

If any foreign national is working in Qatar, will have to apply work Residency Permit that is basically residence & work permit-combined. The Qatar RP will have to be applied for an employer in Qatar. It has valid for almost one year that will be renewed annually inside of Qatar. In case your company hasn’t established in Qatar with a local entity, then you will have to use a record of the GEO employer to assign the staff. Qatar Employer should submit an important contract of employment & all other crucial documents for the overseas workers. One should also fulfill other crucial requirements, a specific medical check to test for HIV & hepatitis.

Cost Of Qatar Work Visa 2021 – 2022

The overall cost for both essential Visas in Qatar ( RP & Entry) are-

For Employment Entry Visa – 200 QR

Conversion Of Entry Visa To RP – QR 500

Employment Visa of Qatar

It is highly recommended that employer should obtain an employment visa for every employee that will be hired before he/she enters Qatar. To get a Qatar Work visa in a limited time then you will have to pay attention to the following important requirements-

A specific completed form of application in Arabic.

One should submit a valid copy of the commercial registration of a company.

You must attach the immigration card of the company with the form.

An employer must submit a proof of employment contract among employee & sponsoring companies.

Four Passport size photos

If an employment visa has been acquired, then a perfect copy should be sent to an employee. You will able to get an employment visa from 1 to 5 years.

Work Permit

Work Permit should be arranged for within seven days of the arrival of an employee in Qatar. Moreover, this will be done after that arrangement of employment has been agreed upon. Before submitting the work permit, one should also get a medical certificate indicating the health of an employee. Make sure that the employee is taking a medical test at a government hospital. They will have to submit a valid copy of the employment visa, passport, fees, and passport size photos.