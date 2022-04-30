When expanding a business abroad, a fundamental part of the job is ensuring you have the right talent setting up and running the operation, and that usually means bringing part of your workforce along. To bring your employees to work in Qatar, you’ll need to obtain Qatar work visas.
The process of applying for Qatar visas can be difficult, with the country’s unique regulations, a different language, and complex administrative procedures all potentially presenting barriers.
At New Horizons, our experts in foreign expansion offer a comprehensive selection of Qatar work visa services, immigration support, and outsourcing, to give your organization everything needed to expand into Qatar with the help of your existing workforce.
Standard requirements for Qatar work visas
The type of visa you need will determine the exact application process, but there are some general requirements that most applicants will need to meet, regardless of visa type:
- Valid passport
- Application form
- Application fees
- Biometric information
- Medical check
- Proof of qualifications/work experience
Types of Qatar visas
As with most countries, Qatar has a variety of visas to meet various different needs. The categories of visas include:
- Vacation visas
- Family visas
- GCC visas
- Business visas
- Work visas
How to get a Qatar work visa
As an employer, your organization will need to handle the majority of the application process. Firstly, you will need to register with the Ministry of Interior’s Immigration Department to obtain two important documents called a Representative Card and an Immigration Card.
Once you have these cards, you can start the application process with the Ministry of Labour for your employees’ work visas. Once these have been approved, your employees can travel to Qatar.
During their first week in Qatar, you will need to apply for residency permits with the Ministry of Labour for each of your employees. Upon approval, they will be legally entitled to work in Qatar.
Other considerations
Immigration laws are strictly enforced in Qatar, so you should be diligent with your applications and advise your employees to always carry their residency permits and work visas in case of random inspections.
Additionally, the application process can take up to several weeks from start to finish, so you should be sure to prepare and start the process well in advance of your move to avoid any delays.
How can New Horizons help?
At New Horizons, we assist employers of all kinds successfully expand all over the world, including to Qatar, and we are experts in obtaining work visas for Qatar. Our Qatar work visa specialists offer reliable advice and tailored outsourcing services to support you through the country’s complicated immigration process rapidly and effectively. We will ensure that you and your valued employees are in full compliance with Qatar’s immigration and employment regulations, save you time, and provide answers to any questions you may have about the process.
In addition, we offer comprehensive outsourcing services covering recruitment, payroll, HR, administration, and more to help your business start trading in Qatar as efficiently as possible, even if you don’t have a registered subsidiary in the country.