#Qatarfamilyvisit visa requirements for wife and children? For other relatives?

Qatar family visit visa requirements

For wife and children

In case you are applying for the family visit visa for your immediate family members (wife and children), the following documents will be necessary:

A copy of the applicant’s Qatar ID.

A copy of the visitor’s passport

Proof of Relation (birth certificate for children and notarized marriage certificate for wife)

No objection letter from employer citing profession and salary

Work contract

Photocopy of the company card

Round trip flight tickets

Health insurance valid in Qatar

The minimum salary requirement to apply for a family visit visa in Qatar for children and spouse is QAR 5,000 (USD 1,373).

For newborns, documents required include:

Original passport of the child,

Original birth certificate,

photos,

Copy of residence permit for the applicant and mother’s visa

For other relatives

Please note that only married expatriates in Qatar can apply for a family visit visa to sponsor other relatives. In case you are applying for the family visit visa for other relatives, the following documents will be necessary:

A copy of the Applicant’s Qatar ID.

A copy of the Visitor’s Passport

Wife’s Qatar ID copy (if she is a resident)

Proof of Relation ( Birth Certificate, Passport etc)

No objection letter from employer citing profession and salary

Photocopy of the Company Card

Round Trip Flight Tickets

Health Insurance valid in Qatar

The minimum salary requirement to apply for a family visit visa in Qatar for other relatives is QR 10,000 (USD 2,746).

Family visit visa age limit

Some sources state that there may be an age limit influencing the application approval: relatives above the age of 60 years old may encounter difficulties during application of family visit visa.

We strongly urge applicants to make inquiries to the ministry before going through the application.

Qatar family visit visa application process – online

First, make sure to download and register on the Metrash2 (iOS, Android) application on your mobile phone.

Open the Metrash2 application and log in to your account.

Select the “Visa”, icon that appears on the screen.

Then, click on the “Issue Visa” icon followed by the “Family Visit” icon.

Select “Family Visa Application” from the drop-down menu.

Click on “New Application”, and fill up the personal details of the visitor including Gender, Relation, Date of Birth, Passport Details, etc, accurately.

Select the ” I agree on validity of data” option to proceed.

The system will now ask you to ‘Upload the Visitors documents’ including Birth Certificate, Passport Copy, Passport Copy (Others). Please make sure that the document scans or pictures are clear and readable.

Upload all the required documents and click on ‘Next’.

Confirm the uploading of all your documents as a final step of the process.

The applicant will receive an application number within a few days to proceed with the fee payment once the application has been approved and verified. In case, there are any missing documents the applicant will be notified about them.

Make the visa payment

The applicant will now be required to pay the fees for the visa once the application has been approved and verified. The payment can be made from the Metrash2 application.

Once the payment has been completed make sure to download the visa copy from the Ministry of Interior website and send it to the visitor.

Qatar family visit visa application process – offline

The Qatar family visit visa can be applied offline by following the steps given below:

The family visit visa application form can be downloaded from here.

Fill up the form and submit it to the Ministry of Interior (MoI) service center along with all the required documents.

The person at the counter might decide to accept the form or might write comments asking you to meet the officer for final approval.

The Officer will conduct an interview to ask you questions regarding your reason of visit Qatar and your relationship with the sponsor. If the officer gets satisfied with your answers, you will receive a receipt.

The receipt contains a tracking number that can be used after working two days to check Qatar visa status online.

Once the visa gets approved, visit the MOI center again and submit your receipt.

After submission of that receipt, you will now be required to pay the visa fee at the center, or you can also pay online from the Metrash 2 application.

A printout copy of your family visit visa will be handed over to you after paying the fee. You will now be able to book the tickets for your visitors.

The visa can also be downloaded from the Ministry of Interior website.

How to check the status of my Qatar family visit visa?

The status of your Qatar family visit visa can be checked on MoI website under Inquiries >> Visa Services >> Visa Approval Tracking. Fill in all the required details accurately and you will be able to check the status of your visit visa.

Qatar family visit visa validity

The original validity of the Qatar family visit visa is one month. However, the validity can be extended up to a period of six months for immediate family members (wife, children, parents), and up to a period of three months for other relatives.

How much does the Qatar family visit visa cost?

The price of a Qatar family visit visa is fixed at QAR 200 (USD 55) per month.

How to extend Qatar family visit visa?

You can extend the period of your one month Qatar family visit visa in two ways: