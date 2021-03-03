Qatar Airways said that Discover Qatar is working around the clock to accommodate hotel reservations requests for citizens and residents who wish to return to Qatar since December, confirming the doubling of the number of hotel rooms available in 65 hotels, and 611 housing units have been allocated to families, including those coming across borders. Abu Samra, and Qatar Airways said, “We are aware of the current increase in the demand for reservations, in conjunction with the flexibility of the restrictions imposed on travel, calling on all travelers to plan in advance for their return to obtain the best options. On various meals, sterilization and continuous disinfection of rooms, stressing that after the guest leaves the hotel, the room is completely sterilized and in accordance with the highest international health data and standards to allow the opportunity to provide a healthy stay for the next guest.

Wissam Suleiman: Providing accommodation in a healthy and sound atmosphere

, Mr. Wissam Sulaiman, General Manager of The St. Regis Doha Hotel, said: “The St. Regis Hotel cooperates in an integrated and continuous manner with Discover Qatar, as the hotel allocates 100 rooms to accommodate the quarantine requirements of those who wish to return to Qatar, indicating that the hotel In the context of its cooperation with Discover Qatar, it provides high-quality services to quarantine inmates, including various meals, sterilization and continuous disinfection of rooms, and the hotel leaves the room vacant for 24 hours after the guest leaves for a comprehensive sterilization and disinfection of the room and then receives the other guest in a healthy and sound atmosphere

Ihab Barghout: High-quality services in line with international standards

, Mr. Ihab Barghouth, General Manager of the Millennium Plaza Doha Hotel, said, “The Millennium Plaza Doha Hotel, in cooperation and coordination with Discover Qatar, allocates 13 floors to accommodate quarantine guests for citizens and residents who wish to return to Qatar, indicating that the hotel provides high-quality services. It is international and distinguished in line with the quarantine requirements, as well as providing a variety of 3 meals a day that reaches the quarantine inmates to their rooms, in addition to cleaning the room and continuing to carry out sterilization and disinfection operations continuously. Receive the next guest.

Aurelio Giraudeau: Services that are in line with the terms of the Clean Qatar program

Aurelio Giraudo, General Manager of La Cigale Doha Hotel, managed by Accor, said: “La Cigale Doha Hotel, managed by Accor, is one of the first in the local hotel system to deal and coordinate with Discover Qatar. And soundly for the guests, noting in this context that La Cigale offers 3 integrated and healthy meals that meet the guests’ requirements, as well as sterilization and disinfection arrangements, noting that the hotel provides its services in accordance with the standards and terms of the Qatar Clean Program launched by the Ministry of Public Health. Leave the room vacant for a period of 24 hours, after which sterilization and disinfection procedures are carried out in a large and integrated manner according to the highest health and preventive standards in order to provide a safe stay for the next guest.

Ameen Al-Darawsheh: Providing rooms according to the highest health requirements

, Mr. Ameen Al-Darawsheh, Assistant General Manager and Director of Sales and Marketing Department at the Al-Shoala Hotel and Al-Azizia Boutique Hotel, said: “The distinguished and qualitative cooperation and coordination mechanisms continue with Discover Qatar by providing 100 rooms in the Al-Shola Hotel and 100 other rooms in Al-Azizia Hotel.” A boutique, and all rooms are equipped according to the highest health requirements to receive quarantined guests, and the two hotels provide a set of typical and ideal services, foremost of which is the provision of 3 meals with a variety of healthy food and drinks. “After the guest leaves the room, the room remains vacant for two consecutive days during which extensive operations are carried out,” said Al-Darawsheh. For sterilization and disinfection that are carried out according to the highest international health data and standards that allow receiving the other guest in a healthy and safe atmosphere.

Mohamed Farag: Providing integrated healthy meals

Mr. Mohamed Farag, Director of Financial Management and Business Support for the Crowne Plaza – Business Park and Holiday Hotels, said that Doha – Business Park “The Crowne Plaza Hotel – Business Park and Holiday Inn Doha – Business Park is cooperating with Discover Qatar by allocating 5 floors. Complete with 7 floors in the Holiday Inn Doha – Business Park, in addition to providing two full floors at the Crowne Plaza Hotel – Business Oasis, stressing that the two hotels provide quarantine guests with five-star services that are in line with the hospitality that the Crown Plaza Hotel and Holiday Inn are famous for, explaining that two hotels offer 3 healthy meals integrated in addition to the arrangements and procedures for sterilization and disinfection operations, he said after the guest out is left the room vacant for two full days are through them to activate all the health requirements of sterilization and disinfection to provide a safe and healthy stay for the next guest.

symbolic afternoon: activation procedures for sterilization and cleaning continuously

Mr. Ramzi Aseeli, Director of the Golden Tulip Doha Hotel, said, “The Golden Tulip Doha Hotel is one of the first local hotels to cooperate and coordinate with Discover Qatar in terms of accommodating quarantine guests, indicating that the hotel offers 110 rooms with services that are completely consistent with international standards, explaining in this context that The Golden Tulip Doha Hotel provides guests with 3 integrated healthy meals, in addition to activating sterilization and cleaning procedures continuously, indicating in this context that the hotel leaves the room vacant for 24 hours after the guests leave to make arrangements and procedures related to comprehensive and integrated sterilization and disinfection to provide the opportunity to provide a healthy stay for the guest Next.