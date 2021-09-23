Who is required and (not required) to undergo a quarantine after arrival in #Qatar?

Latest Quarantine Guidelines in Qatar

Are you travelling to Qatar soon and wanting to check if you need to undergo hotel quarantine or not after your arrival in the country?

Check the below latest guidelines from the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) regarding the COVID-19 quarantine policy in Qatar for your guide.

But before that, first identify the country of origin from these Country categories based on Level of COVID-19 Risk:

• Green List

• Yellow List

• Red List

HOTEL QUARANTINE – REQUIRED Passengers from Details No. of Days Conditions Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines and Sri Lanka • Those who have received full vaccination in Qatar • Those who have recovered from Covid-19 in Qatar 2 days Allowed to leave the hotel on the 2nd day if the result of the PCR test is negative • Those who have NOT received full vaccination in Qatar • Those who have NOT recovered from Covid-19 in Qatar 10 days Red list countries Unvaccinated passengers, those with unapproved vaccines in Qatar, or who have not completed a period of (14) days from the date of the second dose 10 days • Must have a PCR test on arrival at the hotel and on the 9th day (at the passenger’s expense). • They shall be cleared on the tenth day if the test is negative. Other countries except the 6 East Asian countries below: Bangladesh India Nepal Pakistan Philippines Sri Lanka Travelers fully vaccinated with the conditionally approved vaccine – Sinopharm Please check the Interactive COVID-19 Travel Measures Guide or refer to the MOPH travel and return policy to verify • There is an opportunity to take an additional rapid test/ antibody test on arrival and get early release from hotel quarantine. • If the result is positive with antibodies, you are exempt from quarantine; otherwise the traveller must undergo applicable quarantine based on country of departure and perform COVID-19 PCR tests upon arrival. • If the additional test returns a negative result, you will be refunded according to the DQ check out policy. Any countries People who have partially received the vaccine (one dose out of two doses), or who are fully vaccinated Note: If 14 days have not passed from receiving the prescribed doses Please check the Interactive COVID-19 Travel Measures Guide or refer to the MOPH travel and return policy to verify • If they come from a yellow list country (7 days) or a red list country (10 days) Green list countries Unvaccinated children travelling with their vaccinated parents who are GCC citizens but do not have residence in Qatar a Qatari residence card (QID) 5 days Yellow list countries 7 days Red list countries 10 days Green list countries GCC citizens who do not have a Qatari residence card 5 days Yellow list countries Unvaccinated children aged (0-11) travelling with their fully vaccinated parents 7 days Red list countries Unvaccinated children coming traveling Please check the Interactive COVID-19 Travel Measures Guide or refer to the MOPH travel and return policy to verify

HOTEL QUARANTINE – NOT REQUIRED Passengers from Details Other countries except the 6 East Asian countries below: Bangladesh India Nepal Pakistan Philippines Sri Lanka Adults who have received a complete vaccine for Covid-19 from the approved vaccine list below: Approved 1. Pfizer/Biontech Vaccine (Comernate) 2. Moderna Vaccine (Spikefax) 3. AstraZeneca vaccines (Coveshield / Oxford / Vaxepheria) 4. Janssen/Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Conditionally approved: Sinopharm vaccine Note: At least 14 days have passed from receiving the second dose if the vaccine is two doses or one dose of the (Jansen) vaccine Other countries except the 6 East Asian countries below: Bangladesh India Nepal Pakistan Philippines Sri Lanka Those who have recovered from Covid-19 in the last 12 months in Qatar, or in a GCC countries and have received at least one recognized vaccine Any countries (but only for individuals diagnosed in Qatar) Citizens and residents from a previous COVID-19 infection within the last (12) months are exempt from quarantine upon return from abroad if they were asymptomatic, and their PCR test result is negative. GCC countries Those who have received at least one dose of recognized vaccines by MoPH Qatar with a valid official certificate detailing the previous infection, issued by the local Ministry of Health in the GCC Green list countries Unvaccinated children aged (0-11) travelling with their fully vaccinated parents

HOME QUARANTINE – REQUIRED Passengers from Details No. of Days Green list countries Fully vaccinated passengers with approved vaccines in Qatar, who have completed a period of (14) days from the date of the second dose Please check the Interactive COVID-19 Travel Measures Guide or refer to the MOPH travel and return policy to verify Green list countries Unvaccinated passengers, those with unapproved vaccines in Qatar, or who have not completed a period of (14) days from the date of the second dose 5 days (with another PCR test at a primary health care center on the 4th day) Note: The passenger shall be cleared on the 5th day if the test is negative. Yellow list countries 7 days (with a PCR test at expense of the passenger at the hotel on the 6th day) Note: The passenger shall be cleared on the 7th day if the test is negative. Green list countries Unvaccinated children aged (12-17) travelling with their fully vaccinated parents 5 days Yellow countries Unvaccinated children aged (0-17) travelling with their fully vaccinated parents shall be subject to home quarantine 7 days Red countries Unvaccinated children aged (0-17) travelling with their fully vaccinated parents shall be subject to home quarantine 10 days

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS & ANSWERS

Do I need to register before arrival?

In order to facilitate entry procedures into the country, the online pre-registration on the Ehteraz website ( www.ehteraz.gov.qa ) is optional for citizens and residents. However, pre-registration is still mandatory for visitors (12) hours before travel to obtain a travel permit.

Passengers will be required to download all official documents and present the travel permit to the airline employees (in case of travelling through Hamad International Airport) to allow them to board the aircraft, or to the immigration employees at the land borders (in the event of traveling through Abu Samra land port).

The goal of launching the pre-registration platform is to make it faster and smoother for travelers arriving at all ports of entry into the country.

Do I need a PCR test prior to arrival?

Yes, a negative PCR test must be obtained within a maximum of 72 hours before arriving in Qatar. The test must be carried out at a centre licensed to conduct covid-19 PCR tests by the local Ministry of Health at the country of arrival.

For travelers arriving from red list countries, a PCR test must be completed on arrival. This will be at the travelers expense. If test results are positive, the passenger must commit to the health isolation process. PCR tests will be at the travelers expense (QAR 300).

Do I need a PCR test before leaving hotel quarantine?

If you enter hotel quarantine, you will receive a PCR test on the penultimate day of your hotel quarantine which must have a negative result, allowing you to check-out on your final day. PCR tests will be at the travelers expense (QAR 300).

How to book a hotel quarantine package?

If you already know your quarantine requirement, go straight to the booking portals in the “ Discover Qatar ” website based on the status of the country you are arriving from:

Who will pay the hotel quarantine booking?

All passengers travelling to Qatar must book their hotel quarantine packages at their own expense except for:

Passengers who are Covered by Conditions Patients receiving their treatment abroad with their official escorts MoPH The passenger must have written approval from Medical Committee for Treatment Abroad of the MoPH Employees who are returning from official missions Employers

What if I was advised to undergo home quarantine but my accommodation is not fit for it?

In the event of home quarantine, accommodation conditions must be appropriate, where there is a separate room with ensuite bathroom. If the accommodation does not meet the requirements, the passenger must book a hotel quarantine package through the “ Discover Qatar ” website before travelling to Qatar.

What do I need to do if there are changes in my existing booking due to the new travel policy of MoPH?

If any of the MOPH announced changes mean that your existing booking needs to be changed, you may contact the following:

Email: dqwelcomehome@qatarairways.com.qa

Telephone: +974 4423 7999

Note: Do not forget to add your booking reference.