Some Al Sharq website followers are wondering about the requirement to take the third dose of the Corona vaccine to travel abroad, especially after news circulated about some airlines refusing to book citizens and residents to travel to some Arab and European interfaces for not obtaining the third dose.

Al Sharq website explains a number of facts and information for its readers about the relationship of the third dose to travel:

First: Vaccination with the “third dose” of the Corona vaccine is not compulsory in the State of Qatar, and there is no travel ban because of it.

Second: Some Arab destinations stipulated conditions for receiving travelers from all countries of the world to vaccinate them with the third dose.. Here we explain some of the countries that stipulated that:

Saudi Arabia The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

requires that its citizens or those coming to it obtain the third dose for boarding planes, shopping, government departments, markets and malls.

The Abu Dhabi

government stipulated that those wishing to enter the city show evidence of receiving a third booster dose of Corona virus vaccines, with the aim of confronting the increasing numbers of infections.

The government’s telehealth platform said people entering the UAE capital must show a “green card” confirming their vaccination status.

Kuwait

receives vaccinated people who received vaccinations outside the State of Kuwait and from the vaccines approved in the State of Kuwait.

It is noteworthy that Kuwait does not consider everyone who has been 9 months since receiving the second deliberate dose of the anti-Coronavirus vaccine to be immune, unless he receives the booster dose of approved vaccines.

Third: Some European destinations

There are European countries that require obtaining the third dose of the vaccine as a condition for the entry of tourists and visitors to their territories.

Fourth: A large number of countries in the world require immunization with the third dose to receive travelers from anywhere in the world.

To find out about these countries and destinations, before booking a ticket, you can visit the ICAO global website (https://www.icao.int/Pages/default.aspx), Qatar Airways, or contact your travel agent as part of your travel planning.

Fifth: Many countries in the world tend to approve the third dose as a condition for practicing many activities, including traveling abroad and shopping.

With the confirmation of vaccine manufacturers, led by Pfizer and Moderna, in addition to recent global studies in the United States of America and Britain, which confirm that the third dose of the Corona vaccine is sufficient to protect against Micron, the third dose has become necessary to prevent the new, fast-spreading mutant.

Experts believe that the third dose with the passage of time will indirectly become a condition for travel.. How is that?

According to the latest scientific studies taken by some countries, including Qatar, a decision was made that the person who is vaccinated against the Corona virus is the one who received the booster dose or the recovering person, and therefore many countries do not consider those who received two doses of the vaccine to be immunized.