Rules & Qualification of Qatar Visit Visa

The Interior Ministry in Qatar provides entry visas of numerous types, including, visa-on-arrival, visa-in-advance, electronic notification, etc., build on the laws and decisions. The candidate should own a valid passport specifying a minimum of a six-month time span and a return ticket. Other countries may also need hotel reservations, cash, or credit card too.

Visa-free entry to Qatar

Visitants from most countries in the world can now come to Qatar visa-free, or by just applying online, based on the passport they carry. Individuals from more than 80 countries are permitted visa-free entry into Qatar, authorizing varied duration. Individuals of these countries do not need a visa for visiting Qatar and can get a visa renunciation on coming to Qatar, upon presenting a valid passport with a minimum duration of six months and a confirmed return ticket.

Thus, if you are from one of the lists of countries that are applicable visa-free entry, it means there is no need to make a visa arrangement to visit Qatar and you will be qualified for visa renunciation upon arrival free of any charge.

Eligibility for visa-free entry in Qatar

Following is the list of countries that are applicable for visa-free entry in Qatar. Individuals from these countries are qualified for visa-free entry in Qatar.

Countries for 6 months validity

If you are from any countries listed below, your visa renunciation will have a validity of 6 months from the date of issue, and the applicant can stay up to 90 days in Qatar in a single trip, or on multiple trips.

Antigua and Barbuda Austria Bahamas Belgium Bulgaria Croatia Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Dominican Republic Estonia Finland France Germany Greece Hungary Iceland Italy Latvia Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Malaysia Malta Netherlands Norway Poland Portugal Romania Serbia Seychelles Slovakia Slovenia Spain Sweden Switzerland Turkey

Countries for 1-month validity

If you belong to the below-listed countries, your visa renunciation would be valid for 1-month from the date of issue, and the applicant is allowed to stay for up to 30 days in Qatar during single or multiple trips. The renunciation can be expanded to another 30 days.

Andorra Argentina Australia Azerbaijan Belarus Bolivia Brazil Brunei Canada Chile China Colombia Costa Rica Cuba Ecuador Georgia Guyana Hong Kong India Indonesia Ireland Japan Kazakhstan Lebanon Macedonia Maldives Mexico Moldova Monaco New Zealand Panama Paraguay Peru Russia San Marino Singapore South Africa South Korea Suriname Thailand Ukraine United Kingdom United States Uruguay Vatican City Venezuela Peru Russia San Marino Singapore South Africa South Korea Suriname Thailand Ukraine United Kingdom United States Uruguay Vatican City Venezuela

If you are from Pakistan, you are also eligible for visa-free entry in Qatar and can stay up to 30 days in Qatar during single or multiple trips, and also entitled to expand another 30 days, if you meet the following conditions-

You should possess a Passport with 6 months validity

You should have confirmed the return ticket

You have to present a hotel booking confirmation and duration of stay

You should have a valid credit card

If you are coming directly from Pakistan should have a certificate of vaccination against Polio.

The duration of the visa can be expanded only after confirming the return ticket.

Visitants from other nations who are not applicable for visa-free entry in Qatar will have to acquire a visa prior to their visit to Qatar.

Visas are not necessary for individuals of UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Sultanate of Oman, Saudi Arabia & residents of GCC or the Arab States who hold reputable positions including medical doctors, businessmen, engineers, and individuals in such other professions.

Do check with your airline eligible for a visa on arrival before paying for an airline ticket.

Visit Visa for GCC residents

GCC residents hold positions in acceptable professions and partner them to obtain a GCC Residents Visit Visa on the visit to Qatar. Though to get the visa they should have a GCC residence grant and passport with duration of at least 6 months. The visa will be valid for 1 month and can be expanded for another 3 months if needed. The applicant for such a visa should have a return ticket.

The single-entry visa, can be acquired for a QR 100 fee by Visa or MasterCard, with validity of 30 days and can be renewed for another 3 months.

Visitants looking to use this visa scheme may be required to present official documentation, stating their profession on entry into Qatar.

Terms & Condition for visit visa for GCC residents-

The profession of the applicant should be among the approved professions.

The residence permit should have validity of 6 months.

The Passport should have a validity of 6 months.

Accompaniers should be accompanied by the applicant

Fee of QR100 by credit card

A one month visa is given for entry, which can be renewed for 3 months by providing extension fee of QR100 by credit card for each month.

The amount of fine for exceeding the period would be 200 riyals per day.

Visa procedure for visitors to visit Qatar

Family Visit Visa

Families of sponsored residents can enter Qatar on a short span Family visit visa.

The family visit visa hold 1 month validity. Although relatives who wish to stay more than 1 month have to go through physical examination within first 72 hours of coming and can take an extension. The visa can be expanded to maximum of 6 months.

The second degree relative indulge father, mother, sister & children, and can be expanded for just two months in case of other relatives.

Process of visa application

The expatriates visiting Doha are needed to have a passport and a visa. Thus, if you planning a visit to Doha, start the visa application process prior a month in advance to your trip. In maximum cases of applying for a visa is an easy, and can be done online via the Ministry of Interior portal or via Hukoomi.

General OFFLINE procedure for family Visit Visas-

Download and fill application form at

Attach the needed documents such as copies of personal ID or passport of the resident husband and wife’s valid passport.

Letter from husband’s employer declaring profession and salary.

Copy of attested marriage certificate.

In case of other relatives visas-

You have to attach copies of personal ID or passport of sponsor and valid passport of the visitor

You will need copy of sponsor’s wife’s passport with valid residence permit or residential tenancy contract.

A letter from employer mentioning profession and salary.

Document to prove the relationship with visitor.

You need to make two photocopies of your passport. Make the fee payment via cheque or money order, payable to “Embassy of the State of Qatar.”

Mail your application, passport, supporting materials such as three months bank statement of the applicant, the person’s residence permit copy, authentic proof of relation between applicant and the person, etc., and a prepaid envelope to the Embassy of Qatar at the address provided on the form. Else, you may wait until your arrival in the country and submit your documents at the airport, but it is better not to do this, as the country might deny your visa request.

Most of all, your passport should hold a validity of at least six months or longer than duration of your trip, and should include blank visa pages.

On approval of the visa, a Qatar visa will be attached to a visa page in your passport. Your passport will be returned by mail using prepaid envelope you provided.

An exit permit is required if the visa holder is male and above 18 years, and will stay more than 30 days.

Procedure of ONLINE family visit visa

Residents can apply for family visit visas via ‘Metrash 2‘

The electronic service empower residents to apply for visit visa for their father, mother, wife, children and relatives of the first and second grade relatives online. With this online application service applicant can upload all the needed documents in the allocated fields and track the status of request, and pay the fee online once it is approved.

Visa Fee

QR 200- for each visa

QR 50- for each registered dependent or companion.

The visa is extended against the same fee with fine of QR200 being applicable per day.

Family Residence Visa in Qatar – important Points

Exit Visas

All residents, except women and children sponsored by their father or husband, will needed an exit visa before leaving Qatar. Exit permits are usually arranged by sponsors.

Allowed users can complete the procedure of exit visa by logging on to —Metrash 2 , or can visit MOI Passports and Airport Security Department. In addition, there are immigration offices in Hamad Medical Corporation, Al Dayin, Al Khor, Al Shahaniya, Mesaimeer, Q-Post, Doha Industrial Area, Souq Waqif, Al Wakrah, Al Shamal, Dukhan, and Umm Salal.

Exit allowance can be either single or multiple. For online applications, select the exit permit type, and fill in all data and pay the fee.

Tourist Visas

Individuals from more than 80 counties can be acquired Tourist Visa for arrival. Tourist visa can also issue online before travel.

Types of Tourist Visas

Tourist visa via employer– hotels, embassies and other authorized employers can arrange visas for nationals of the approved countries before they arrive in Qatar.

Tourist visa via airline or hotels– the visa is given to visitors of approved countries through authorized hotels operating in Qatar, or sponsoring residents with relationship to applicants through Qatar Airways. This is valid for one month and cannot be renewed.

Joint Tourist Visa- allows visitors to travel freely between Qatar and Oman. This is a one-month visa that is issued on arrival or online before arrival, and can be extended for another month. The fee for extension is QR100.

To get the tourist visa, you need to fill the application form and submit it via Hotel Manager. You need to attach other important required documents such as visitor’s passport copy, original ID card of hotel or tourist agency, and ID of the applicant.

Tourist visa cost QR 100 and QR 50 for accompanying person. Overstay will be penalised of QR 200 per day.

The tourist visas need to be applied via Qatar Airways by the visiting person. Person should be a relative of the sponsoring resident in Qatar with first or second category relationship. Applicant need to attach copy of the passport, and documents such as birth certificate or other official document with application form.

Transit Visa

Transit visitors need to stop at Doha International Airport for 6 hours or more are applicable for the two days transit visa, provided by the Airlines and their application confirms onward booking to a third destination.

You need to apply for a transit visa before traveling. The visa have validity of 24 hours and permit you to leave the airport transfer area and stay in Qatar.

Transit visa can be managed by local Qatar Embassy before traveling. The Embassy staff and other authorized people can apply online for transit visa on behalf of the travellers.

Transit visa is ideal for people whose jobs require a short stay in Qatar.

How to get a transit visa to visit Qatar?

E-Gates

E-Gates is possible for nationals and residents to purchase an e-gate card before going to vacation. This will help to ignore regular immigration issues. The e-gate card can be inserted at the e-gate and you can scan your finger on a biometric scanner. These cards can be get at the airport immigration office located opposite the airport. Though, you need make sure that you carry your ID card with you. The use of e-gate is free. There is no need of prior register. It can be used during arrival or departing from Qatar. ID card holders should be about 18 years to use it.