Salaries in Qatar are more or less similar to that in western nations. But, given the lack of personal taxation, net income is usually higher, and this is one of the major attractions of working in Qatar.

During the past, remuneration packages were divided into various elements like basic salary, car allowance, housing allowance, medical cover, children education and air tickets for home visits. Today, however, employers just pay a salary to cover all these expenses, although in few cases, there are other bonuses too.

Some of the common benefits that companies offer to employees are:

Indemnity

Apart from their salary, contract workers are awarded an ‘indemnity’ at the end of the contract period. The indemnity is calculated on the basis of basic salary (excluding bonuses). For those working in Qatar for a long time, indemnity can be a lot of money, as several people manage to accumulate considerable financial backup or live the high life. The indemnity is not related to insurance, but it is more of an end-of-the-term bonus, and is required by law to be paid to expatriate workers thanking them for serving the state. It is also known as ‘end-of-contract benefits’ or ‘end-of-service’ benefits. The indemnity scales are in the range 15 to 20 days of basic pay per year of employment for the first three years, and a month’s pay every year, thereafter.

Gratuity

A worker is entitled to an end of service gratuity, upon expiry of his service. The worker should have completed atleast five years of employment. The gratuity will be agreed upon by the two parties, provided it is not less than three-week wages for each year of employment (and if one exceeds 5 years of service, gratuity could even be calculate at 30 days per year). The last drawn basic wage will be the base for calculation of gratuity. The employer is entitled to deduct from service gratuity, the amount due to him by the worker, if any.

Leave

Annual leave

The employer usually fixes the date of annual leave for the worker as per the work requirements and may divide the leave with the consent of the worker, provided, it should not be divided for more than two periods. In case the employee submits a written application for postponement of the annual leave, it can be postponed to next year, but, it should not be more than half of the annual leave.

Generally, after one year of continuous service, employee is eligible for an annual paid leave of at least three weeks if the service is less than five years, and at least four weeks if the service is more than five years.

The worker is eligible to take leave for fractions of the year, based on the period of service rendered.

The worker is not allowed to waive his entitlement to the annual leave, and any agreement done on the contrary would be considered as void. Some companies also offer payment in lieu of annual leave of the employee, equivalent to the wage of the employee for the leave days for which he is entitled, in case the contract is terminated before the worker claims his leave. Check out information about cost of living in Doha.

Sick leave

The employees are eligible for paid sick leave for every year of their service, but, this can be availed only on completion of three months in service, and on producing a medical certificate. The employee shall be paid full wages if the sick leave does not exceed two weeks. But, if the sick leave extends thereafter, the employee shall be paid half his wage for another four weeks. The sick leave can be extended thereafter without pay, until the employee resumes his work, or resigns, or his service is terminated for health reasons.

At the end of twelfth week of sick leave, the employee’s work may be terminated if a report has been issued by the physician that the worker is unable to resume his work.

Pilgrimage leave

A Muslim worker is eligible to take leave without pay, not exceeding two weeks, to fulfil his obligation to go to pilgrimage, once during the period of his service. In such a case, the employer will specify the number of workers who may be granted such leave annually, based on the work requirements, with priority given to those who have worked for longer duration. But this will be granted only as when the work circumstances permit.

Others

Apart from annual leave, you will be offered leave for public holidays like Eid Al Fitr, Eid Al Adha, Independence Day, National Sports Day and other festive days as specified by the employer. Muslim employees are also eligible for pilgrimage leave without paying for maximum two weeks during the period of employment. Also, female employees can avail of maternity leave (50 days) on completion of one year of service.

Salaries in Qatar (2022)

Salaries in Qatar fall in the range QR1200 per month to QR87,000 per month. The median salary is about QR13,000 a month, which implies that more than half of the population in Qatar are earning less than QR13,000, while the others earn more than QR13,000.

A person working in Qatar typically earns about QR16,794 per month, including housing, transportation and other benefits. Salaries differ considerably for different types of jobs.

The average monthly salaries of expats in Qatar for the most common sectors have been mentioned here. The Western CEOs working in multinational firms, earned about USD41,000 per month in Qatar. If you are interested to know about salary of a particular job, check for salaries with specific job titles.

Monthly Average Salaries Based on Occupation (Managerial positions)

Occupation Salary range (per month) Finance and Accounting Manager QR30,105 – 41,732 Banking, Branch Manager QR29,468 – QR47,867 HR Manager QR34,752 – QR45,868 Lawyer Marketer / Manager QR34,245 – QR44,172 Real Estate, Manager QR40,589 – QR46,608 Information Technology, Manager QR43,436 – QR57,287 Construction, Project Manager QR38,670 – QR56,839 Banking, Treasury Manager QR44,044 – QR62,130 Banking, Branch Manager QR29,468 – QR47,867 Media – PR Manager QR27,164 – QR36,547 CEO/MD, multinational QR121,322 – QR156,635 CEO/MD local company QR76,397 – QR98,357 Healthcare – General practitioner QR33,972 – QR42,966 Events Manager QR18,377 – QR29,130

Average Monthly Salaries in Qatar Based on Job Category (2019)

Job Category Average Monthly Salary Accounting and Finance QR 12,325 Administration / Reception / Secretarial QR 7,427 Advertising / Grapic Design / Event Management QR 18,550 Airlines / Aviation / Aerospace / Defense QR 14,988 Architecture QR 17,112 Automotive QR 11,116 Banking QR 21,714 Construction / Building / Installation QR 17,199 Customer Service and Call Center QR 11,405 Electrical and Electronics Trades QR 11,611 Engineering QR 18,812 Environmental QR 21,746 Executive and Management QR31,494 Facilities / Maintenance / Repair QR 11,518 Factory and Manufacturing QR 26,473 Food, Hospitality, Tourism and Catering QR 7,323 Health and Medical QR 17,602 Human Resources QR 17,256 Information Technology QR 17,821 Insurance QR 16,278 Marketing QR 17,693 Oil / Gas / Energy / Mining QR 22,043 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology QR 15,775 Purchasing and Inventory QR 13,087 Quality Control and Compliance QR 14,764 Sales Retail and Wholesale QR 12,122 Teaching / Education QR 13,954 Telecommunication QR 18,304

Salary forecast for 2022

Here’s the list of average salaries in Qatar over the past four years:

Year Average Salaries

2016 QR15,826

2017 QR16,269 (growth of 3%)

2018 QR, 16,594 (growth of 2%)

2019 QR, 16.794 (growth of 1%)

As can be seen salaries are on the rise this year too, according to latest salary reports submitted. The salaries in 2019 are 1% more than those in 2018. This indicates that there will be slow, but, constant increase in payscales during the year 2020 too, and in the years to come. However, the numbers may vary from one year to another.

Credit: Qatar Day