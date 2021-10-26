His Excellency Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, President of the Qatar Olympic Committee, met with His Royal Highness Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, Minister of Sports, President of the Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee.

This came on the sidelines of the 25th General Assembly of the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC), which concluded today on the Greek island of Crete.

During the meeting, aspects of sports cooperation and ways to support and develop them in the next stage were reviewed.

The meeting was attended by His Excellency Mr. Jassim bin Rashid Al Buainain, Secretary-General of the Qatar Olympic Committee, His Highness Prince Fahd bin Jalawi bin Abdulaziz bin Musaed, Vice President and Secretary-General of the Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee, and Mr. Yasser Al-Mashal, Board Member of the Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee and President of the Saudi Football Federation foot.