The United Nations announced the signing of an agreement to establish an office for the United Nations Department for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Qatar.

It is a pleasure to sign this agreement, Mark Lowcock, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, said through his official Twitter account, expressing thanks to Her Excellency Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al Thani, the permanent representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations, and to the government and people of Qatar. For their important support in meeting humanitarian needs.