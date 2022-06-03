Sony PlayStation State of Play Live Blog

TheStreet’s Colette Bennett covers Sony’s PlayStation announcements for what’s coming in the second half of 2022.

Colette Bennett, TheStreet’s Senior Reporter, will be live-blogging Sony’s PlayStation State of Play, which is expected to start at 6 p.m. Eastern Time. Please refresh your browser for updates.

6:25 PM ET: And now, near the end, we’re getting another big reveal from “Final Fantasy 16,” which was previously introduced with a trailer. This footage is all new and shows high-energy battles between characters and reveals more political unrest in the game’s world. The release date is summer 2023.

6:23 PM ET: The next game follows the adventures of a Black man biking through a variety of stunning landscapes. It has a distinct, beautiful art style that looks like a painting. Called “Season: A Letter to the Future,” it comes out in September 2022.

6:22 PM ET: Time for a few indies. The first is “Tunic” a cool little game released on PC earlier this year. It’s kind of like “The Legend of Zelda,” but you play a cute little fox exploring a big, beautiful world. It comes to PS4 and PS5 September 27.

6:19 PM ET: The next game is from Capcom and looks to be set in Tokyo, Japan (or a city a lot like it). More footage reveals that it’s a new entry in the “Street Fighter” series, “Street Fighter 6”. It looks absolutely incredible. Will come out in 2023.

6:17 PM ET: The next trailer has a Japanese anime style and a gritty atmosphere, and depicts moments of violence and romance against a dark city skyline. Called “Eternights,” this game comes out in early 2024 for the PS4 and PS5.

6:16 PM ET: The next trailer has a colorful comic aesthetic and shows characters in bright red jumpsuits and roller skates battling it out with guns in a massive arena. Called “Rollerdrome,” this high-energy game is for PS4 and PS5 as well.

6:13 PM ET: And to yet another trailer. “The Callisto Protocol,” coming out December 2, 2022 for PS4 and PS5, is a deep space game that looks like it could appeal to fans of “Alien,” you play as an astronaut fighting against horrific monsters.

6:12 PM ET: The next trailer is a game where you play a cat! Called “Stray,” you are navigating your way through a mysterious world that looks like it could be populated only by robots. It comes to PS5 and PS4 on July 19.

6:11 PM ET: Quickly moving on, now it’s a trailer for “Spider-Man Remastered,” which is coming to PC in August.

6:10 PM ET: Sony has announced an update for “Horizon Forbidden West” which is free to download and available today.

6:08 PM ET: The fourth trailer is a VR exclusive from Sony’s “Horizon Zero Dawn” franchise. Called Horizon: Call of the Mountain.

6:07 PM ET: The third trailer is for “No Man’s Sky,” a popular franchise on consoles and PC where you explore a wide universe. It is coming to PSVR2.

6:05 PM ET: Now playing a new trailer for “Retribution: The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners.” Set in New Orleans, this game depicts a first-person battle against zombie hordes. The narrator is female.

6:04 PM ET: Speaking of “Resident Evil Village,” PlayStation has announced it is adapting it for PlayStation VR2. It looks creepier than ever before. No release date was mentioned.

6: 01 PM ET: We’re opening with a trailer for “Resident Evil 4” for PlayStation 5. It appears to be a full remake, with graphics similar in quality to the recently released “Resident Evil Village.” It will be released on March 24, 2023, and is also in development for the upcoming PlayStation VR2.

6 PM ET: Hi, this is Colette Bennett and I will be live-blogging Sony’s State of Play, which will consist of 30 minutes of announcements about upcoming video games.