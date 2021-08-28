This comes at a time when Qatar has facilitated the evacuation and transfer of more than 40,000 people from the Afghan capital, Kabul, safely to Qatari territory, in coordination with the concerned countries and the parties present in Afghanistan, and most of them settled as guests in the State of Qatar for a few days before completing their way to their final destinations, and stressed that the evacuation efforts It will continue in the coming days in coordination with international partners.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the evacuation efforts come in the context of Qatar’s commitment to the brotherly Afghan people and their right to live in dignity and safety, and that the evacuated groups include families, women and children, in addition to minorities.

The statement indicated that the State of Qatar is working in coordination with all concerned parties to facilitate relief and evacuation operations in its capacity as a reliable mediator and international partner, and is closely following developments in Afghanistan, stressing that it will spare no effort to support the Afghan people through diplomacy, dialogue and development projects to achieve stability and prosperity in Afghanistan.

Today, Friday, Hamid Karzai Airport in the capital, Kabul, resumed evacuation flights, a day after a double explosion targeted its surroundings, killing at least 170 people, and the Associated Press quoted eyewitnesses from Kabul residents, saying that: Several flights took off on Friday morning from the capital’s airport.

A double attack targeted the vicinity of Kabul Airport, killing at least 170 people, including 28 Taliban and 13 American soldiers, in addition to wounding at least 150 people. The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack.