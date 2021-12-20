H H the Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received a phone call this evening from his brother, President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, President of the sisterly People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria, in which he congratulated H H the Emir on the National Day of the State.

The Algerian president also expressed his congratulations on the success of the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021, wishing His Highness continued happiness, and the Qatari people further development and growth.

For his part, His Highness the Emir expressed his congratulations to the President and the Algerian people for their national team’s victory in the Arab Cup.

During the call, they reviewed cooperation relations between the two brotherly countries and prospects for enhancing and developing them.