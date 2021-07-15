The Amiri Diwan announced that on the occasion of the approaching Eid al-Adha, the Eid holiday will be as follows:

First: Ministries, other government agencies, and public bodies and institutions: The holiday begins on Sunday, Dhu Al-Hijjah 8, 1442 corresponding to July 18, 2021 AD, and ends on Sunday, Dhu Al-Hijjah 15, 1442 corresponding to July 25, 2021 AD, provided that employees begin their work on Monday, 16 Dhu Al-Hijjah 1442 AD. Corresponding to July 26, 2021 AD.

Second: Qatar Central Bank, banks and financial institutions subject to the supervision of the bank and the Qatar Financial Markets Authority: His Excellency the Governor of the Qatar Central Bank determines the start and end date of the holiday.