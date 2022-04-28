The Amiri Diwan announces that on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr, the Eid holiday will be as follows:

First: Ministries, other government agencies, and public bodies and institutions: The holiday starts from Sunday, May 1, 2022 AD, and ends on Monday, May 9, 2022 AD, provided that employees begin their work on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 AD.

Second: Qatar Central Bank, banks and financial institutions subject to the supervision of the bank and the Qatar Financial Markets Authority: The Governor of the Qatar Central Bank determines the start and end date of the holiday, according to the Emiri Diwan.