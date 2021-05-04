Doha, May 04 / Qena / The Amiri Diwan announced that, on the occasion of the blessed Eid al-Fitr, the Eid holiday will be as follows:

First: Ministries and other government agencies and public bodies and institutions: The holiday begins on Sunday 27 Ramadan 1442 AH corresponding to May 9, 2021 AD And it ends on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 AD, provided that the employees begin their work on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 AD.

Second: Qatar Central Bank, banks and financial institutions subject to the supervision of the Bank and the Qatar Financial Markets Authority: His Excellency the Governor of Qatar Central Bank determines the start and end date of the holiday.