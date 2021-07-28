His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, chaired the regular meeting held by the Council this afternoon at its headquarters in the Emiri Diwan.

At the beginning of the meeting, the Council listened to the explanation given by His Excellency the Minister of Public Health on the latest developments and developments to limit the spread of the Corona virus (Covid-19), and the Council stressed the continuation of work with the measures and precautionary measures that have been taken in order to combat this epidemic.

After that, the Council of Ministers considered the topics on the agenda as follows:

First – Approval of:

A – A draft law regulating travel and air freight offices.

B- A draft decision of the Minister of Transport and Communications to determine the fees for issuing and renewing licenses for travel and air freight offices.

C- A draft decision of the President of the General Authority of Civil Aviation specifying the specifications of the headquarters of the activities of travel offices and air cargo offices.

The draft law aims to keep pace with the development in this sector and in line with the requirements of international organizations.

The draft law included provisions, including: conditions and procedures for licensing and renewing it for travel and air freight offices, regulating the safe transportation of dangerous materials, classification of air travel offices, obligations of travel and air freight offices, and conditions and obligations for granting a license to international distribution system companies.

Second – Approval of a draft decision of the Minister of Transport and Communications regarding controls and fees for services related to Qatari Internet domains, to replace Resolution of the Minister of Transportation and Communications No. (27) of 2017 regarding controls and fees for services related to Qatari Internet domains.

Third – Approval of a draft memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the fields of tourism and business activities between Qatar Tourism in the State of Qatar and the Ministry of Culture and Sports in the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Fourth – Approval of Qatar’s hosting of the Twelfth Conference of Culture Ministers in the Islamic World (during 2021 via video communication technology).

Fifth – Approval of participation in the second session of the Qatari-Ukrainian joint committee for economic, commercial and technical cooperation (Kiev from 8/31 to 9/2/2021).

Sixth – The Council of Ministers reviewed the results of the work of the 55th regular session of the Council of Arab Health Ministers (May 2021 via video communication technology).