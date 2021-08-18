His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, chaired the ordinary meeting held by the Council this afternoon at its headquarters in the Emiri Diwan.

The Council agreed to increase the percentage of non-Qatari ownership in the capital of each of the Qatar National Bank (QNB), Qatar Islamic Bank (the Bank), Commercial Bank and Masraf Al Rayan to reach 100%, in accordance with the provisions of Article (7) of Law No. (1) For the year 2019 regulating the investment of non-Qatari capital in economic activity.

The Council also approved the participation of Qatar Tourism in a number of forums and exhibitions during the year 2021.

The Council reviewed the following two topics and took the appropriate decision:

1- Results of participation in the eighth session of the Investment Summit /Select USA/.

2- Results of participation in the Hannover International Industrial Fair