His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior chaired the regular meeting held by the Council this afternoon at its headquarters in the Amiri Diwan.

After the meeting, His Excellency Dr. Issa bin Saad Al-Jafali Al-Nuaimi, Minister of Justice and Acting Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, stated the following:

At the beginning of the meeting, the Cabinet listened to the explanation provided by His Excellency the Minister of Public Health on the latest developments and developments to limit the spread of the Coronavirus (Covid-19 /), and the Council affirmed the continuation of work with regard to the measures and precautionary measures that have been taken in order to combat this epidemic.

After that, the Council of Ministers considered the topics on the agenda as follows:

First – Approval of a draft law regulating health care services within the state, and referring it to the Shura Council.

The preparation of the draft law comes with the aim of providing an integrated, high-quality, efficient and sustainable health system, through:

Establishing the necessary policies, plans, procedures, systems and standards to provide health care services in governmental and private health facilities.

Determining the rights and duties of patients that must be taken into account when receiving health care services.

Providing health care services to citizens in government health facilities free of charge.

– Requiring all expatriates and visitors to the country to obtain health insurance to receive basic health care services.

Second – Approval of the draft decision of the Minister of Interior to exempt trainees in driving schools from the renewal fee for issuing a temporary driving license to learn to drive motor vehicles.

Under the project, trainees in driving schools, who did not complete the prescribed exam procedures to obtain their driving licenses during the closing period of driving schools due to the application of precautionary measures to confront the emerging coronavirus (Covid-19 /), are exempt from fees for renewing their permits expired on 10 3/3/2020 until 1/8/2020.

Third – Approval of the draft decision of the Minister of Education and Higher Education to reconstitute the Scholarships Committee.

In accordance with the provisions of Law No. (9) of 1976 organizing scholarships, a scholarship committee is formed in the Ministry of Education and Higher Education and is concerned with drawing up scholarship policy and planning, and investigating the country’s actual needs for them.

Fourth – Approval of:

1- A draft agreement on canceling entry visas for holders of regular passports between the governments of the State of Qatar and the government of the Republic of Moldova.

2- A draft memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the fields of youth and sports between the governments of the State of Qatar and the Republic of Malta.

Fifth – Take the necessary measures to ratify an agreement on economic, commercial and technical cooperation between the governments of the State of Qatar and the government of Uzbekistan.