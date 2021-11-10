His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, chaired the ordinary meeting held by the Council this afternoon at its headquarters in the Emiri Diwan.

After the meeting, His Excellency Mr. Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Sulaiti, Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs,

stated the following: At the beginning of the meeting, the Council listened to the explanation given by His Excellency the Minister of Public Health on the latest developments and developments to limit the spread of the Coronavirus (Covid-19), and the Council emphasized the Continuing to work with the measures and precautionary measures that have been taken in order to combat this epidemic.

After that, the Council of Ministers considered the topics on the agenda as follows:

First – The Council of Ministers reviewed the recommendations of the Shura Council on the situation of Qatar University, and the university’s benefit in this regard, and took the appropriate decision in this regard.

Second – Approval of a draft decision of the Minister of Interior to amend the schedule of security and safety measures and requirements attached to Law No. (25) of 2015 regarding civil defense.

Third – Take the necessary measures to ratify an agreement on the promotion and protection of mutual investments between the government of the State of Qatar and the government of the Republic of Kenya.

Fourth – Approval of a draft memorandum of understanding between the government of the State of Qatar and the International Civil Aviation Organization “ICAO” to manage the scholarship program for developing countries.

Fifth – The Cabinet reviewed a report on the official opening of the State of Qatar’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, and took the appropriate decision in this regard.