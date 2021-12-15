This evening, the final statement was issued by the Supreme Council of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf in its forty-second session, which was held with the participation of their Majesties, Highnesses and Excellencies, leaders and heads of delegations of the countries of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, at the Diriyah Palace in Riyadh in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The final statement reiterated the support of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries to the State of Qatar in everything that would lead to the success of its hosting of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, and praised the success of organizing the Arab FIFA Cup Qatar 2021, which will be hosted by the State of Qatar during the period from 30 November to 30 December 18, and for the outstanding organization and efforts you made to make this tournament a success.

The Council also praised the support provided by the State of Qatar, amounting to $90 million, to Yemen through the World Food Program.

In the final statement, the Supreme Council of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf valued raising the level of the presidency of the Qatari-Saudi Coordination Council to the level of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the country, and His Royal Highness Prince Muhammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince. Al-Ahed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the Council welcomed the positive results of the meeting of the Coordination Council on December 8, 2021, to develop joint bilateral cooperation in a way that enhances integration between the two brotherly countries.

The Supreme Council also congratulated the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, King of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, on the Kingdom’s assumption of the presidency of the forty-second session of the Supreme Council, expressing its appreciation for what was included in the opening speech of His Highness Prince Muhammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Vice President The Council of Ministers and Minister of Defense in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is keen on activating the process of cooperation among the GCC states in all fields.

The Supreme Council expressed its deep appreciation and gratitude for the great sincere and sincere efforts made by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the Kingdom of Bahrain, during the presidency of the Kingdom of Bahrain for the forty-first session of the Supreme Council, and the important steps and achievements that have been achieved.

He also praised the tour made by His Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz to the countries of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf during the month of December 2021, and welcomed the positive results reached to enhance cooperation, interdependence and coordination among the GCC countries, achieve the aspirations of their citizens, and confirm the full and accurate implementation of the vision of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques. The two Sharifs, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, to achieve the highest levels of integration, in a manner that ensures the solidarity and cohesion of the GCC states and enhances their regional and international role.

The Supreme Council affirmed its keenness on the strength and cohesion of the Gulf Cooperation Council, and the unity of ranks among its members, and its desire to achieve more coordination, integration and interdependence in all fields, in order to achieve the aspirations of the citizens of the GCC states, stressing that its states stand united in the face of any threat to any of the GCC states. He affirmed his full support for the “Green Saudi Initiative” and the “Green Middle East Initiative” launched by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, praising its efforts and initiatives in confronting the phenomenon of climate change.

The Supreme Council praised the pioneering role played by the United Arab Emirates to confront the phenomenon of climate change, and its efforts to host Abu Dhabi COP28 in 2023 AD to support international efforts in this regard. The Supreme Council also congratulated the UAE on the success of Expo 2020, stressing at the same time its full support for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s request to host Expo 2030, considering this as a consolidation of the position of the GCC countries as an international center for business.

The Council praised the results of the second meeting of the Saudi-Bahraini Coordination Council.

He also welcomed the opening of the (725) kilometer Saudi-Omani land road, which will contribute to the smooth movement of citizens of the GCC countries and the integration of supply chains in order to achieve the desired economic integration.

The final statement issued by the Supreme Council of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf in its forty-second session, indicated that the Council praised the establishment of the Kuwaiti-Saudi Coordination Council.

The Supreme Council also reviewed the report of the General Secretariat on the progress made in implementing the vision of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, to promote joint Gulf action, which was approved by the Supreme Council at its thirty-sixth session in December 2015.

The Supreme Council affirmed the contents of the Al-Ula Declaration issued on January 5, 2021 AD, and the full, accurate and continuous implementation of the vision of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, which was approved by the Supreme Council at its 36th session in December 2015, including completing the elements of economic unity and the two defense systems. and joint security, and coordination of positions in a way that enhances the solidarity and stability of the Gulf Cooperation Council states, preserves their interests, avoids regional and international conflicts, meets the aspirations and aspirations of its citizens, and enhances its regional and international role through unifying political positions and developing political partnerships with the international community, regional and international organizations and states Sister and friend.

The Supreme Council assigned the ministerial and technical bodies, councils and committees, the General Secretariat, and the council’s organs to redouble efforts to complete the remaining steps to implement the vision of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, according to a specific timetable and close follow-up. The Council assigned the General Secretariat to submit a detailed report in this regard to the next session of the Supreme Council.

With regard to the joint Gulf action, the final statement indicated that the Supreme Council was briefed on the conclusions of the consultations regarding the implementation of the decision of the Supreme Council at its thirty-second session on the proposal of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, may God have mercy on him, to move from the stage of cooperation to the stage of union. And directing the Supreme Council to continue to continue efforts to move from the stage of cooperation to the stage of union, and assigning it to the Ministerial Council and the head of the specialized body to complete taking the necessary measures for this, and to submit what is reached to the Supreme Council at its next session.

The Supreme Council also stressed the importance of preserving the council’s gains and achievements, and directed the competent bodies in the member states, the General Secretariat, and the ministerial and technical committees to redouble efforts to achieve the lofty goals stipulated in the Statute of the Cooperation Council, and to complete the remaining steps for the establishment of the customs union, and the full implementation of the paths of the Gulf common market. , leading to economic unity among the GCC countries by 2025.

The statement indicated that the Supreme Council approved the establishment of the Gulf Railways Authority.

The Council also expressed its satisfaction with the findings of the fifteenth meeting of Their Excellencies the heads of the Shura, Representatives, National and Nation Councils in the GCC states, praising the efforts made by these councils in promoting joint Gulf action and supporting the process of cooperation in all fields.

With regard to the efforts of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries in confronting the Corona Virus (Covid-19) pandemic, the Supreme Council praised the success of the health and preventive measures to contain the Corona Virus pandemic, which were taken by the Gulf Cooperation Council countries to limit the effects of the pandemic at all levels, renewing its appreciation to all workers in the field of containing the pandemic, Appreciating the commitment of citizens and residents to the precautionary instructions and measures to limit the effects of the pandemic. He also directed to intensify efforts to confront the emerging challenges of this epidemic.

With regard to joint military and security action, the Supreme Council of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf blessed the opening of the headquarters of the unified military command in Riyadh under the patronage of His Highness Prince Muhammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, wishing it success and success. Achieving the desired goals to enhance defense integration and joint collective security among the GCC states, and expressed his satisfaction with the efforts of the Gulf armed forces to maintain the security and safety of the GCC states, their lands, airspace and seas, and to secure the safety and security of maritime navigation.

The statement added that the Supreme Council approved the decisions of the Joint Defense Council at its eighteenth session, and affirmed support for joint military integration efforts to achieve collective security for the GCC states. Expressing his satisfaction with the achievements in the security field, stressing the importance of strengthening the joint Gulf security work to ensure the security and stability of the GCC states, and taking note of the preparations for the tactical exercise (Arab Gulf Security 3) to be implemented in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia during January 2022, stressing what the exercise represents It is important in enhancing security cooperation among the GCC states, and integrating the security services in order to consolidate the pillars of security, and deter anyone who tries to harm the security and stability of the GCC states.

On regional and international issues, the Supreme Council reiterated the GCC states’ keenness to maintain stability and security in the region, support the prosperity of its peoples, and strengthen the council’s relations with brotherly and friendly countries and regional and international organizations based on the role of the Cooperation Council as a basic pillar for maintaining regional and global security and peace, and strengthening the role of the Council. In achieving peace and sustainable development and serving the lofty aspirations of the Arab and Islamic nations.

The Supreme Council also affirmed respect for the principles of sovereignty and non-interference in internal affairs, based on international charters, norms and laws, and that the security of the GCC states is an essential tributary to Arab national security, in accordance with the Charter of the League of Arab States. It was, and his rejection of any threat to any member state, stressing that the security of the GCC states is indivisible, in accordance with the principle of joint defense, the concept of collective security, the basic system of the Cooperation Council and the joint defense agreement.

On the issue of combating terrorism, the Council affirmed its firm stances and decisions towards terrorism and extremism, whatever its source, rejecting all its forms and manifestations, rejecting its motives and justifications, working to dry up its sources of funding, and supporting international efforts to combat terrorism, stressing that tolerance and coexistence among nations and peoples are among the most important principles and values ​​that It was built upon the societies of the GCC states, and their dealings with other peoples.

The Supreme Council affirmed that the Iranian-backed Houthi militias continued hostilities and terrorist operations by launching ballistic missiles and booby-trapped drones to target civilians and civilian objects in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, violating international and humanitarian law by using the civilian population in Yemeni civilian areas as human shields, and launching booby-trapped and remotely operated boats. It represents a serious threat to regional and international security.He affirmed the legitimate right of the leadership of the coalition to support legitimacy in Yemen to take and implement the necessary measures and measures to deal with these hostile and terrorist acts, and the need to prevent arms smuggling to these militias, which poses a threat to the freedom of maritime navigation and global trade in the Bab al-Mandab Strait and the Red Sea, praising the efficiency of the Royal Air Defense Forces. The Saudis intercepted and confronted those missiles and aircraft, which amounted to more than (423) ballistic missiles, (834) booby-trapped drones and (98) booby-trapped boats.

The Supreme Council also condemned Iran’s continued support for terrorist and sabotage acts in the Kingdom of Bahrain, which poses a serious threat to the security and stability of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and the region, noting the recent arrest of terrorist elements in the Kingdom of Bahrain, who have links to terrorist groups in Iran, and in possession of weapons and explosives sourced from Iran. In planning and preparing for sabotage operations, aimed at threatening peace, spreading chaos and intimidating the safe.. He praised the efforts of the security services in arresting these terrorist elements, stressing the support of the Kingdom of Bahrain in all the measures it takes to maintain its security and stability, and renewed his call to Iran to stop supporting terrorism and stirring up strife. Sectarianism in the GCC countries.

The Council condemned Iran’s continued support for terrorist groups and sectarian militias in Iraq, Lebanon, Syria, Yemen and others, which threaten Arab national security, destabilize the region, and impede the work of the international coalition to combat ISIS.

On the Palestinian issue, the final statement issued by the Supreme Council of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf at its forty-second session noted that the Supreme Council affirmed its firm positions on the centrality of the Palestinian cause, and its support for the sovereignty of the Palestinian people over all the Palestinian territories occupied since June 1967, and the establishment of the Palestinian state independent, with East Jerusalem as its capital, and guaranteeing the rights of refugees, in accordance with the Arab Peace Initiative and international legitimacy resolutions, stressing the need to activate the efforts of the international community to resolve the conflict, in a manner that meets all the legitimate rights of the brotherly Palestinian people according to those foundations.

The Council called on the international community to intervene to stop targeting the Palestinian presence in the city of Jerusalem, expelling Palestinians from their homes in East Jerusalem, and attempts to change their legal nature, demographic structure and arrangements for Islamic holy places, and attempts to impose Israeli sovereignty over them, in clear violation of international law, international resolutions and existing agreements. In this regard, he stressed the need to stay away from unilateral measures.

The Supreme Council expressed its rejection of any tendency to annex settlements in the West Bank to Israel, in clear violation of the Charter of the United Nations, principles of international law and United Nations resolutions, including Security Council Resolution No. 2334 of 2016, the advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice of 2004, and the Fourth Geneva Convention of 1949 AD, and also condemned Israel’s continued construction of settlement units in the occupied Palestinian territories, and called on the international community to pressure the Israeli authorities to reverse its settlement decisions that violate international laws and resolutions.

The Supreme Council condemned the Israeli President’s storming of the Ibrahimi Mosque in the city of Hebron, as a blatant encroachment on Islamic sanctities, and a continuous provocation to the feelings of millions of Muslims around the world. The Council also praised the generous assistance provided by the GCC states to support the activities of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA). ), and demanded the international community to continue supporting it to continue its mission until the return of the Palestinian refugees.

The statement indicated that the Supreme Council affirmed its firm positions and previous decisions regarding the condemnation of Iran’s continued occupation of the three islands (Tunb al-Kubra, Tunb al-Sughra and Abu Musa) of the United Arab Emirates, reiterating the following:

1- Supporting the right of sovereignty of the United Arab Emirates over its three islands, the Greater Tunb, the Lesser Tunb and Abu Musa, and over the territorial waters, the airspace, the continental shelf and the exclusive economic zone of the three islands, as they are an integral part of the territory of the United Arab Emirates.

2- Considering that any decisions, practices or actions taken by Iran on the three islands are null and void, and do not change anything of the historical and legal facts that are unanimously agreed upon on the right of the sovereignty of the United Arab Emirates over its three islands.

3- Calling on Iran to respond to the efforts of the United Arab Emirates to resolve the issue through direct negotiations or resort to the International Court of Justice.

The Supreme Council also affirmed its firm positions and decisions regarding relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran, stressing the need for its commitment to the basic foundations and principles based on the United Nations Charter and international law covenants, the principles of good neighborliness, respect for state sovereignty, non-interference in internal affairs, resolving disputes by peaceful means, and non-use of force or the threat of force, and the renunciation of sectarianism… looking forward to the new Iranian administration having a positive role in working on what would reduce tension and build confidence between the Gulf Cooperation Council and Iran, in accordance with the foundations previously approved by the Council and reported to the Iranian side.

The Supreme Council expressed concern about the escalatory steps taken by Iran to destabilize regional security and stability, its rejection of the continuation of Iranian interference in the internal affairs of the GCC states and the region, and its condemnation of any actions aimed at interfering in the internal affairs of countries or fueling sectarian and sectarian conflicts, stressing the need to desist and refrain from supporting groups that It fuels these conflicts, and stops supporting, financing and arming sectarian militias and terrorist organizations, including providing them with ballistic missiles and drones to target civilians, and threatening international shipping lanes and the global economy.

The Supreme Council also affirmed the readiness of the GCC states to cooperate and deal seriously and effectively with the Iranian nuclear file, in a way that contributes to achieving common goals and interests within the framework of respect for sovereignty and good-neighbourliness policies, and respect for UN resolutions and international legitimacy to ensure the strengthening of regional and international security and stability.

The Supreme Council stressed the need for the GCC countries to participate in any negotiations with Iran, and all regional and international discussions and meetings related to this matter, given the paramount importance of this file related to the security, safety and stability of the countries in the region, stressing the need to address the destabilizing behavior of the region and support extremist sectarian militias. The Iranian missile program, including ballistic and cruise missiles and drones, the safety of international navigation and oil installations, and the continuation of coordination and consultation with brotherly and friendly countries in this regard.

In the final statement, the Supreme Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council expressed its denunciation of Iran’s continued failure to fulfill its obligations and transgressions in raising uranium enrichment rates, beyond the need for peaceful uses, and called on Iran to reverse this step and fully cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency.. He also stressed the importance of Preserving maritime security and waterways in the region, and confronting activities that threaten the security and stability of the region, including threatening shipping lines, international trade, and oil installations in the GCC states.

In the Yemeni file, the Supreme Council affirmed its firm positions and decisions to support legitimacy in Yemen, represented by President Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi, and his government, to end the Yemeni crisis and reach a political solution, in accordance with the terms of reference represented in the Gulf Initiative and its executive mechanism, the outcomes of the comprehensive National Dialogue Conference, and the Security Council resolution 2216, in a manner that preserves the unity and safety of brotherly Yemen, respects its sovereignty and independence and rejects any interference in its internal affairs, praising the continuous efforts made by the Sultanate of Oman in this regard, and also renewing its support for the efforts of the United Nations led by its Special Envoy to Yemen, Mr. Yemen, Mr. Tim Lenderking, to reach a political solution according to those references.

The Council called on the parties to the Riyadh Agreement to complete the implementation of the remaining provisions of the agreement, provide support to the Yemeni government to carry out its work, create an atmosphere to support the Yemeni government in carrying out its work, and launch the development wheel in the liberated areas, to achieve the aspirations of the brotherly Yemeni people, restore security and stability to all parts of Yemen and enhance its capacity On restoring the authority of the Yemeni state and its institutions in all parts of brotherly Yemen, and emphasizing that the implementation of the Riyadh Agreement is a guarantee of unifying the ranks of the various segments of the Yemeni people, preventing bloodshed and bridging the rift between its components, and supporting its march to restore its state, security and stability.

The Supreme Council also welcomed the results of the Yemeni Gulf joint ministerial meeting held in Riyadh on September 16, 2021, stressing keenness to develop relations between them in all fields.

The Council condemned terrorist acts against civilians and civilian objects and political assassinations targeting Yemeni government officials to strike security and stability in the temporary capital, Aden, and the liberated Yemeni governorates, stressing that these terrorist acts are directed at the legitimate Yemeni government and the brotherly Yemeni people with all its spectrum and political components. It also welcomed the statement issued by The five permanent members of the Security Council on November 10, 2021, and their condemnation of the Houthi attacks against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the necessity of de-escalation and its immediate halt in Marib, and the call for engaging in real dialogue in order to reach a comprehensive political solution to end the crisis in Yemen, and alleviate the human suffering of its people.

The Supreme Council also welcomed the inclusion by the UN Security Council of a number of leaders of the Iranian-backed terrorist Houthi militia on the sanctions list, for their direct threat to peace, security and stability in Yemen, hoping that this would contribute to putting an end to their actions and their supporters and neutralizing their danger from the brotherly Yemeni people, neighboring countries and navigation. International.

The Council condemned the continued obstruction of the Iranian-backed Houthi militias from the arrival of the United Nations technical team to conduct inspection and maintenance of the floating oil tank (Safer) in the Red Sea off the coast of Hodeidah, which may cause a serious environmental, economic and humanitarian disaster whose effects will extend beyond Yemen if the Houthi militias continue to operate. He rejected pleas from the international community to allow the United Nations’ specialized technical team access to the reservoir.

The Supreme Council also condemned Iran’s continued interference in the internal affairs of the Republic of Yemen, and the smuggling of military experts and weapons to the Houthi militia, in clear violation of Security Council Resolution 2216.

In the final statement, the Supreme Council of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf praised the achievements of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center through its field branches in the Yemeni governorates, the development projects implemented by the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen within the Yemeni governorates, and the humanitarian support provided by the Aid Coordination Office The relief and humanitarian assistance provided by the Cooperation Council to the Republic of Yemen, and the humanitarian and development assistance provided by all the GCC states to Yemen, noting the support of the GCC states for the United Nations Humanitarian Response Plan in Yemen for 2021, amounting to $1.67 billion, of which the GCC states provided more than $670 million, (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia $430 million, the United Arab Emirates $230 million, and Kuwait $10 million), he also praised the efforts of the Saudi Mine Clearance Project (MASAM) to clear the Yemeni lands of mines, which since its inception has managed to clear more than (291,000) One thousand mines, ammunition and explosive devices, randomly planted by the Houthi militia in the Yemeni governorates.

The Supreme Council commended the support provided by His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the country, “may God protect him”, represented by His Highness’ donation of $90 million to Yemen through the World Food Program.

The Supreme Council also stressed the importance of the special strategic partnership between the Cooperation Council and the Kingdom of Morocco, the implementation of the joint action plan, and its firm positions and decisions in support of the Moroccan Sahara, and the preservation of the security and stability of the Kingdom of Morocco and its territorial integrity, praising Security Council Resolution 2602 issued on October 29, 2021 AD, regarding the Moroccan Sahara.

The Council also stressed the importance of the special strategic partnership between the Cooperation Council and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and directed to intensify efforts to implement the joint action plans that were agreed upon within the framework of the strategic partnership between the Cooperation Council and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

The Council praised the results of the joint ministerial meeting between the Cooperation Council and the Arab Republic of Egypt, which was held in Riyadh on December 12, 2021, which will contribute to strengthening relations between them in all fields. The Supreme Council affirmed support for the security and stability of the Arab Republic of Egypt, praising its efforts to enhance Arab national security and security. and peace in the region, combating extremism and terrorism and promoting development, prosperity and prosperity for the brotherly Egyptian people.

The Council also affirmed its firm stances and decisions towards brotherly Iraq, and supported the existing efforts to combat terrorism and achieve security and stability in Iraq, stressing the importance of preserving the integrity and territorial integrity of Iraq, its full sovereignty, its Arab-Islamic identity, its social fabric and national unity, and its support for confronting terrorist groups and armed militias in order to consolidate the sovereignty of the state and enforce the law.

The Council congratulated the Iraqi government on the success of the electoral process that took place on October 10, 2021, praising the efforts made by the Iraqi government and the High National Commission in the process of organizing the elections.

He also praised the efforts made by the GCC countries to enhance cooperation with brotherly Iraq in all fields, noting the steps taken to implement the joint action plan for the strategic dialogue between the Gulf Cooperation Council and the Republic of Iraq, the latest of which was the Iraqi Gulf Joint Ministerial Meeting held in Riyadh on September 16, 2021 AD, and keenness to develop relations between them in all fields.

The Supreme Council condemned the terrorist act that targeted the State of Mr. Mustafa Al-Kazemi, the Prime Minister of brotherly Iraq, on November 7, 2021 AD, and all the repeated terrorist operations against Iraq aimed at destabilizing security and stability in it.

The Supreme Council also renewed its support for Security Council Resolution No. 2107 (2013 AD), regarding referring the file of prisoners and missing persons, Kuwaiti property and the National Archives to the United Nations Mission (UNAMI), and expressed its aspiration for Iraq to continue cooperation to ensure progress is achieved in these files, and called on Iraq and the United Nations to do the utmost. Efforts to reach a solution towards these files, especially completing the demarcation of the maritime borders after mark 162.

Regarding the Syrian file, the Supreme Council affirmed its firm positions towards preserving the territorial integrity of the sisterly Syrian Arab Republic, respecting its independence and sovereignty over its lands, and rejecting regional interference in its internal affairs. He also confirmed his previous decisions regarding the Syrian crisis and the political solution based on the principles (Geneva 1), and Security Council Resolution No. 2254, expressing his aspiration that the meetings of the Constitutional Committee in Syria would result in a consensus that would be specific to the efforts made to reach a political solution to the Syrian crisis, reiterating his support for the efforts of the United Nations To take care of Syrian refugees and displaced persons, work for their safe return to their cities and villages, and reject any attempts to bring about demographic changes in Syria.

With regard to Lebanon, the Supreme Council affirmed its firm solidarity with the brotherly Lebanese people to achieve everything that would preserve Lebanon’s security and stability, and called on the Lebanese parties to assume the national responsibility to achieve security, stability and development. With the depth of the brotherly historical relations between Lebanon and the GCC countries.

The Supreme Council condemned the holding of a press conference in Beirut, the Lebanese Republic, for a terrorist group with the support of the terrorist Hezbollah, which is a violation of the sovereignty and independence of countries and interference in internal affairs, and contrary to the principles of international charters and international law, stressing the support of the Kingdom of Bahrain in all the measures it takes to maintain its security and stability. .

The Council also called on Lebanon to take all measures to ensure comprehensive reforms and combat corruption, to extend its control and sovereignty over all its institutions, and to prevent the terrorist Hezbollah from practicing its terrorist activities and embracing and supporting terrorist organizations and militias that destabilize security and stability in Arab countries to implement the agendas of regional countries. And the importance of strengthening the role of the Lebanese army and the need to limit arms to legitimate state institutions, stressing border control and taking necessary measures to deter the continuation of drug smuggling through Lebanese exports towards Saudi Arabia and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

On the Libyan issue, the Supreme Council affirmed its firm positions and decisions regarding the Libyan crisis, reiterating the GCC states’ keenness to preserve the interests of the brotherly Libyan people, achieve security, stability and development in Libya, ensure its sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, stop interfering in its internal affairs, and the exit of all foreign forces and mercenaries. from Libyan territory, supporting efforts to counter the so-called (ISIS) terrorist organization, and supporting the efforts of the United Nations to reach a political solution.

The Supreme Council also welcomed the efforts of the Libyan parties and the international and regional efforts to work to restore security and stability in Libya, and to hold presidential and parliamentary elections, which are scheduled to take place on December 24, 2021, noting the results of the Conference to Support the Stability of Libya, which was held on October 21, 2021 in the capital, Tripoli, and the ministerial meeting of countries Neighborhood of Libya, which was held in the Republic of Algeria on August 31, 2021 AD.

The final statement issued by the Supreme Council of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf at its forty-second session welcomed the formation of the Tunisian government, and expressed its hope that this government would fulfill the aspirations of the brotherly Tunisian people in everything that would achieve prosperity and progress for them. What would support its security and stability, and achieve a decent life and prosperity for its brotherly people.

The Supreme Council also affirmed its firm positions towards the sisterly Republic of Sudan, and its continuous support to enhance its security and stability and achieve the aspirations of the brotherly Sudanese people and their legitimate hopes for stability, development and prosperity.. Welcome to the announcement of the signing of the political agreement to settle the crisis in Sudan issued on November 21, 2021, which was signed between the President The Sovereign Council and the Prime Minister, and welcome the agreement reached by the parties to the transitional phase in Sudan on the tasks of the next phase, restoring transitional institutions, and contributing to achieving the aspirations of the Sudanese people in a manner that preserves political and economic gains, and protects unity among all Sudanese political components.

With regard to the Renaissance Dam, the Supreme Council affirmed that the water security of the Republic of Sudan and the Arab Republic of Egypt is an integral part of the Arab national security, and rejected any action or measure affecting their rights in the waters of the Nile. It also affirmed its support for all endeavors that would contribute to resolving the dam file. Renaissance, taking into account the interests of all parties, and the importance of continuing negotiations to reach a fair and binding agreement, in accordance with international laws and standards.

On the Afghan issue, the Supreme Council affirmed the keenness of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries to restore security and stability in the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, and to reach a consensual political solution that takes into account the interests of all components of the Afghan people, in a way that achieves the aspirations of the brotherly Afghan people, and benefits regional security and peace. And the international community, and to contribute to mobilizing international support for providing humanitarian aid to the Afghan people and improving economic conditions.

The Supreme Council condemned the terrorist operations against Afghanistan, which target innocent civilians and civilian facilities, stressing the GCC’s solidarity with Afghanistan to enhance security and stability in its territory. He also stressed the importance of ensuring that Afghan territory is not used by any international terrorist groups, or that Afghan territory is used to export drugs.

The Supreme Council welcomed the initiative of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to call for the holding of the extraordinary meeting of the Ministerial Council of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation on December 19, 2021 AD to provide relief to the people of Afghanistan.

The Supreme Council of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, in its forty-second session, directed the strengthening of relations of cooperation, dialogue and partnership between the Gulf Cooperation Council, brotherly and friendly countries, and effective regional and international organizations, and to complete the implementation of joint action plans, and what was agreed upon in the working groups and joint committees formed for this purpose.

The Supreme Council extended its deep appreciation and gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, King of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, to his rational government, and to the dear people of the Kingdom, for the generous hospitality, kindness, and sincere feelings of brotherhood enjoyed by the meeting.

The Supreme Council welcomed the fact that its forty-third session will be chaired by the Sultanate of Oman.