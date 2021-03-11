His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, presided over the regular meeting held by the Council this afternoon at its headquarters in the Amiri Diwan.

After the meeting, His Excellency Dr. Issa bin Saad Al-Juffali Al-Nuaimi, Minister of Justice and Acting Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, stated the following:

At the beginning of the meeting, the Cabinet was briefed on the latest developments and developments on limiting the spread of the Coronavirus (Covid-19 /), and the Council confirmed the continuation of work. With the measures taken and precautionary measures taken in order to combat this epidemic.

After that, the Council of Ministers considered the topics on the agenda as follows:

First – Take the necessary measures to issue a draft law regarding the endowment, after the Council of Ministers reviewed the recommendation of the Shura Council in this regard.

The preparation of the draft law comes to replace Law No. (8) of 1996 regarding endowment, within the framework of modernizing legislation to keep pace with developments in this regard.

The project includes provisions related to the establishment of the endowment and its types, its banks and conditions, the civil endowment, and the glasses over the endowment, its protection, architecture and investment.

Second – Take the necessary measures to issue a draft law amending some provisions of the Companies Law promulgated by Law No. (11) of 2015, after the Council of Ministers reviewed the recommendation of the Shura Council in its regard.

Third – Approval of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry’s proposal to form a committee to prepare for the participation of the State of Qatar in the Expo Osaka (Japan 2025).

Fourth – The Cabinet reviewed the results of the 107th regular session of the Economic and Social Council of the League of Arab States, and took the appropriate decision in their regard.