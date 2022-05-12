His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, chaired the regular meeting held by the Council this afternoon at its headquarters in the Emiri Diwan.

After the meeting, His Excellency Mr. Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Sulaiti, Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, stated the following:

At the beginning of the meeting, the Cabinet listened to the explanation given by Dr. Hanan bint Mohammed Al-Kuwari, Minister of Public Health, on the latest developments and developments to limit the spread of the Corona virus (Covid-19). – 19), and the Council affirmed the continuation of work with the measures and precautionary measures that have been taken in order to combat this epidemic.

After that, the Council of Ministers considered the topics on the agenda as follows:

First – Approval of:

1- A draft decision of the Minister of Interior regarding the rules and procedures for submitting, amending and renewing applications for ordinary passports and the form of all kinds of passports.

2- A draft decision of the Minister of Interior regarding the procedures for issuing Qatari travel documents and traffic tickets.

Second – Approval of a draft decision of the Minister of Commerce and Industry regarding the bases and controls for the increase in the prices of goods and services.

The preparation of the draft resolution comes to replace Resolution No. (8) of 2013 and in implementation of the provisions of Article (10) of Law No. (8) of 2008 regarding consumer protection, which prohibits the supplier from making any increase in the prices of goods and services, without complying with the bases and controls issued by the resolution. From the Minister, and within the framework of keeping pace with economic and commercial developments and changes, and ensuring the effectiveness and balance of markets in a manner that provides appropriate prices for all parties, whether producers, suppliers or consumers.

This decision also comes in line with the state’s policy aimed at preserving the purchasing power of individuals’ income, reducing the burden on them, limiting price increases, and addressing any form of unjustified rises in the prices of goods and services, especially basic ones.

Third – Approval of:

1- A draft non-disclosure agreement between the General Authority of Civil Aviation in the State of Qatar and the provider of air navigation services in the Republic of Portugal.

2- A draft agreement on mutual exemption from entry visa requirements for holders of diplomatic and special / official passports between the government of the State of Qatar and the government of the Republic of Seychelles.

3- A draft agreement on mutual exemption from entry visa requirements for holders of diplomatic, special and service passports between the government of the State of Qatar and the government of the Republic of Costa Rica.

4- A draft agreement on the transfer of persons sentenced to a penalty of deprivation of liberty between the State of Qatar and the Kingdom of Spain.

5- The first executive program of the cultural and technical cooperation agreement between the government of the State of Qatar and the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran for the years 2022-2023.