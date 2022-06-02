His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, chaired the regular meeting held by the Council this afternoon at its headquarters in the Emiri Diwan.

After the meeting, His Excellency Mr. Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Sulaiti, Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, stated the following:

The Council considered the topics on the agenda as follows:

First – Approval of a draft Cabinet decision to establish the National Committee for Qualifications and Academic Accreditation.

The provisions of the project stipulate that the Ministry of Education and Higher Education shall establish a committee called the “National Committee for Qualifications and Academic Accreditation”, to be formed of a chairperson and no less than eight and no more than ten members of academics and specialists with experience, competence and scientific standing, to be named by a decision From the Prime Minister, on the proposal of the Minister.

Within the framework of the state’s general policy, the committee undertakes general supervision of the national qualifications framework and its updating, conducts academic accreditation, applies quality assurance standards for higher education institutions in the state, and contributes to their development to enhance confidence in them, and for this it has the right to exercise all the powers contained in the aforementioned national qualifications framework.

Second – Approval of a draft Cabinet decision amending some provisions of Resolution No. (26) of 2004 establishing the National Committee for the Prohibition of Weapons.

The preparation of the project comes within the framework of the administrative restructuring of some entities, and the addition of a representative from Qatar University to the membership of the aforementioned committee.

Third – Approval of the proposal of the Ministry of Public Health to adopt the benefits package and the premium for securing visitors and tourists, in accordance with the provisions of Law No. (22) of 2021 regulating health care services within the country.

Fourth – Approval of the cloud computing policy framework document.

The adoption of the document comes as a platform to attract foreign and local investments in new digital services, support the growth of the national economy, complete digital transformation in the country, and help achieve Qatar’s goal of becoming a global digital center.

V. Agreeing to:

1- A draft general agreement for the establishment of the Arab common market for electricity.

2- Draft agreement on the Arab common market for electricity.

3- A draft air services agreement between the government of the State of Qatar and the government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Sixth – Take the necessary measures to ratify the Agreement on Legal and Judicial Cooperation in Criminal Matters between the Government of the State of Qatar and the Government of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria.

Seventh – The Council of Ministers reviewed a draft law on higher education and took the appropriate decision.