His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, chaired the regular meeting held by the Council this evening through video communication technology.

After the meeting, His Excellency Dr. Issa bin Saad Al-Jafali Al-Nuaimi, Minister of Justice and Acting Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, stated the following:

At the beginning of the meeting, the Council listened to the explanation provided by His Excellency the Minister of Public Health on the latest developments and developments to limit the spread of the Coronavirus (Covid-19), and the Council affirmed the continuation of work with the measures taken and precautionary measures taken in order to combat this epidemic.

After that, the Council of Ministers considered the topics on the agenda as follows:

First – Approval of a draft law on the protection of trademarks, copyrights and related rights of the International Football Association (FIFA), and its referral to the Shura Council.

Among the provisions included in the draft law are provisions requiring the registration of FIFA trademarks, the deposit of works, audio recordings, performers and broadcast programs for FIFA, with the office, at the request of FIFA or its representative for this purpose, and the power of attorney must be notarized.

Second – Approval of the draft decision of the Minister of Justice to rename the chairperson and members of the Committee of Experts Affairs, and define its system of work and remuneration.

Third – Take the necessary measures to ratify a memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Interior of the State of Qatar and the National Police of Ukraine regarding cooperation in preventing and combating crime.

Fourth – Approval of the draft air services agreement between the government of the State of Qatar and the government of the Republic of Uzbekistan.